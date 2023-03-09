Who Is Set For Love Island Victory? This Is Who’s Odds On To Win

With the Love Island 2023 final almost upon us, the focus has shifted from game playing and head turning to who is going to be crowned winners.

What are the odds of each couple winning?

1 . Kai and Sanam

According to BetVictor, Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan are leading the market for the first time at 7/4. The pair's 'unproblematic' and 'sweet' relationship - which blossomed in Casa Amor - has seen their popularity soar, to the extent their ever-growing fanbase is calling for them to win the 50k cash prize.

Many have even predicted a 'landslide win'.

Heart Bingo’s relationship expert and co-founder of dating app So Syncd Louella Alderson says, 'Kai and Sanam have been genuinely loving and supportive of each other throughout their time on the island, and it just goes to show that real love doesn't always need to be turbulent. They're proving that you need a foundation of open communication and mutual understanding to make a relationship work.'

'Life outside the villa could be really great for this couple, as they have the perfect foundation to build a lasting relationship.'

2 . Tom and Samie

At 5/2, second favourites are Tom Clare and Samie Elishi. The footballer and senior estate agent coordinator have overcome some obstacles in the villa, but managed to climb the popularity ranks.

However, the pair have come under fire in recent episodes for their gossiping and meddling, which could impact their chances of stealing the win.

Someone on Twitter claimed they thrive off 'stirring the pot', but others are still confident they could come out on top.

In terms of their compatibility, Louella notes, 'They haven't had the most straightforward journey with Tom being badly behaved during Casa Amor. However, the ultimate test is that Casa Amor clearly worked for them. It made Tom realise how much he liked Samie and made him more open about his feelings for her. They've been able to make up for lost time since then.'

3 . Will and Jessie

Despite dominating the markets early doors, farmer Will Young and Aussie Jessie Wynter find themselves third favourites to win at 11/4.

Fans have been conflicted over their romance. While some adore them, others have questioned Will's intentions since kissing bombshell Al-Momani, and mulled over whether Jessie's feelings are genuine.

Then earlier this week, the pair found themselves as one of the vulnerable couples, which resulted in their odds drifting.

Louella weighs in on their relationship, saying, 'Will and Jessie have had an interesting journey in the villa. Everyone questioned Jessie's genuineness when she went straight for Will upon entering the villa. Plus, the fact she was on Love Island Australia was a red flag for a lot of the public. However, during her time on the show, Jessie has proved that she does have genuine feelings for Will and that she's not playing games.'

4 . Ron and Lana

Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins - the only couple to make things official as girlfriend and boyfriend - have improved odds of 3/1.

Linked from the start but not without their bumps in the road, the couple have been on the up since Casa Amor and have appeared to go from strength to strength.

But their fellow islanders - and the public - have doubted there is genuine chemistry between them, with this year's Martin Akinola claiming they kiss 'like siblings'.

Louella believes they are the least competitive. She says, 'They have been incredibly supportive of each other, with Lana having Ron's back in the last week and fully believing in him. This is something that Ron really appreciates, and it is something that has strengthened their bond. However, there appears to be a lack of sexual chemistry between the pair. Plus, they don't seem to have as much fun together within their couple as the other islanders.'

5 . Shaq and Tanya

Lastly is Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga, with their odds of winning at 50/1. They might have been the first couple to say 'I love you', but things went pear-shaped after Tanya brought back Martin from Casa Amor.

Her actions left Shaq so hurt that during Movie Night, he walked out of the villa and was consoled by Tom.

Someone has gone so far as to say the couple 'won't survive the flight home' (in spite of moving past their issues).

Even though she acknowledges there is certainly chemistry behind them, Louella states, 'There have been several issues between them since the beginning of the season. Shaq showed he was quite a jealous person, and this isn't something that sat well with Tanya as it reminded her of her ex. Tanya has also been quite immature at times. She seems like someone who wants what she sees in front of her but doesn't necessarily think about the consequences of her actions.

'If Shaq and Tanya can work on these issues, they could have longevity outside the villa.'