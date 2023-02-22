People Think The Islanders Are Bullying Martin

Martin Akinola has been in the Love Island villa five minutes but he's wound up smack bang in the middle of the drama.

Brought back from Casa Amor by Tanya Manhenga, the 27-year-old software engineer began to get progressively agitated when the biomedical student refused to tell him where her head was at (aka, she was deciding between him and Shaq Muhammad, who she had professed her love for previously).

Then, after sneaking off to kiss Shaq in the night, Tanya dedicated a 'win you back' speech to him, during which she revealed the secret smooch to their fellow islanders - including an oblivious Martin.

'Today I spoke to Martin and we did end things on mutual ground and I couldn't even sleep yesterday. I snuck downstairs and I kissed [ Shaq ] , I just needed a hug.

'I just want to let you know how sorry I am and I'll never do anything like that again to make you feel like that and I want to let you know from the bottom of my heart I love you so much,' she said.

Martin and Tanya Love Island ©ITV

Dubliner Martin quickly lambasted her during a heated conversation around the fire pit. 'You are a liar, you are not sincere, you made me look like I was dumb.'

Later on in the episode, the islanders took part in the Knowing Me Knowing You challenge to see how in tune they are with one another.

One of the questions was, 'Which islander does your partner think is least genuine in the villa?'

Casey O'Gorman, Claudia Fogerty, Tom Clare, Samie Elishi, Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins all chose Martin, with several also choosing him as the least trustworthy.

Attempting to soften the blow, Ron said, 'Love you to bits, it is literally just the case of I have known you for the least amount of time.'

But this didn't sit well with viewers, who have been calling out the treatment of Martin, especially as there is another Casa Amor boy in the villa - Olivia Hawkins' partner, Maxwell Samuda.

Of the way no one appeared to support Martin following Tanya's speech, someone vented, 'Everyone backed Casey when Lana and Ron went off together the same night she dumped him, so where's that energy for Martin?'

Another called the islanders' behaviour 'rude' while a third referred to it as 'bullying'.