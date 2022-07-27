Love Island: The Best Baby Challenge Moments Ever

by Grazia |

The baby challenge returns tonight on Love Island. Back by popular demand, it’s a challenge which famously sees Islanders crumble under the pressure of keeping a small, crying plastic doll by their side. This year already looks like it’s one for the history books, as tonight’s first look sees Davide and Ekin-Su handle their baby by… using it as a crisp holder?

It also seems like the challenge is right up Gemma’s street, as Gemma and her partner Luca discuss taking their child to football (as she's Michael Owen's daughter, obviously this comes up). She later tells Luca: ‘I always knew I wanted a lot of kids because I came from a big family… I wouldn’t go as far as broody but when the time’s right, the time’s right.’

With more baby drama on the way, the challenge got us thinking about some of the most iconic baby challenge moments. Spoiler: don't trust Love Island men with plastic babies.

Toby and Chloe, 2021

Toby and Chloe, in our humble opinion, should have been the winners of Love Island last year. Needless to say the chaotic pair didn’t make the best parents of their plastic baby, as shown by Toby spinning the baby upside down.

Josh pulling the arm off his baby, 2018

When Kaz returned to the villa, Josh - attempting to convince her that he did a good job - ripped the arm off their plastic baby. Nice one!

Cash Hughes, 2018

Probably the most famous Love Island baby (and we’re including this with real Love Island babies, by the way) was Cash Hughes, Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood’s baby. Cash made a return at the final, and Chris even brought the baby home, keeping fans updated on how he was doing.

Anna and Jordan’s custody argument, 2019

The baby challenge came at probably the worst possible time for Anna, who had just split from Jordan, days after they’d become official. (Remember Storm Anna? We miss her!) Anyway, being adults, they still had to take part in the challenge - and Anna got her revenge by making Jordan a single parent.

Ovie and India’s bucket hat wearing baby, 2019

Still the best dressed baby Love Island has ever seen.

Tommy and Molly-Mae, 2019