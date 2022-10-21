Love is Blind: Is It Ever Too Soon To Say ‘I Love You’?

Love Is Blind Season 3 is officially out - and if one thing's for sure, it's that this is the messiest series yet.

But with couples throwing those three big words around left, right and centre, fans of the series have been left slightly confused - and asking is it ever too soon to say 'I love you'?

For most people, it takes a lot of courage to say 'I love you' out loud to another person. They're three magic words that can carry a lot of weight - or heartbreak - when it comes to a new relationship.

Which was why Love Is Blind viewers were baffled when they witnessed Brennon telling his chosen stranger Alexa that he was "completely in love" with her - only 40 minutes into the first episode.

And it marked the beginning of a lot of lovey dovey confessions.

Viewers couldn't help but wonder whether the couples were saying 'I love you' a little bit too quickly...

One wrote "three seasons in and I am still shook about people saying 'I love you' within a couple days of meeting each other."

Another joined in the conversation and admitted they pick up the TV remote when the feelings come out, writing "People saying I love you so fast in Love Is Blind after talking a few times feels like a red flag and so cringe. I have to fast forward lol."

Seeing the couples declare their love in the first episode had fans of the show questioning it all - with a whole bunch of memes accompanying their thoughts.

But whilst we might have seen a love confession within the first episode, what we don't know is actually how long the couples had been 'dating' (albeit divided by a screen) before picking the one.

One viewer took to Twitter to say, "I always feel like there's so much on the cutting room floor, because Brennon and Alexa went from zero to sixty real quick" - raising the point that maybe there's more dates behind the scenes that we don't get to see.

But for every viewers rolling their eyes at the love confessions, it turns out there was someone whipping out the tissues...

One fan said, "Aww, Love Is Blind!" whilst another added "My favourite part of Love Is Blind, no matter how the couples ultimately turn out, is just watching these people fall in love. It's so sweet it makes my teeth rot."