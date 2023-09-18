Lessons In Chemistry: Everything You Need To Know About The TV Adaptation

The release of Bonnie Garmus’ debut novel Lessons in Chemistry was a big deal. Rather than being one of those slow burners that people eventually get around to reading, it seemed like everyone was reading (and loving) it almost immediately. Every single commute to work meant spotting someone reading a copy.

And so it’s no surprise that the rights to the story were quickly snapped up. Finally, just over a year and a half after the book was originally released, the TV series – starring Brie Larson in the lead role – is here.

Yes, we’ll be first to admit that there’s always a lot of pressure surrounding the adaptations of beloved novels and that they sometimes don’t live up to the hype, but having seen the trailer for Lessons in Chemistry, we’ve got a good feeling about this one.

Here’s everything we know about Lessons in Chemistry the TV series so far…

What is Lessons in Chemistry about?

Lessons in Chemistry tells the story of '60s lab technician Elizabeth Zott who - after having to leave her role in the lab - begins hosting a TV cooking show called Supper At Six which she uses to educate housewives on scientific topics.

Is Lessons in Chemistry based on a book?

Lessons in Chemistry is based on the novel of the same time by Bonnie Garmus which was named Barnes & Noble’s book of the year in 2022.

The book was highly praised by critics with The Guardian calling Lessons in Chemistry ‘a polished, funny, thought-provoking story’ whilst The New York Times said that the novel was ‘irresistible, satisfying and full of fuel.’

Is Lessons in Chemistry based on a true story?

Whilst Lessons in Chemistry is completely fictional, the novel is inspired by author Bonnie Garmus’ own experience of having her ideas stolen by a male colleague when she worked as a creative director of an advertising agency.

Loosely basing the main character of Elizabeth Zott on herself, whilst writing Bonnie attempted to conduct science experiments in her kitchen and incorporated her love of rowing into the novel.

Who is the cast of Lessons in Chemistry?

Brie Larson – of The Avengers and Room fame – is set to play the lead character of Elizabeth Zott.

She is joined by Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick) as fellow scientist Calvin Evans, Aja Naomi King (How To Get Away With Murder) as Elizabeth’s neighbour Harriet Slone and Stephanie Koenig (The Flight Attendant) as secretary Fran Frask.

Is there a trailer for Lessons in Chemistry?

The trailer for Lessons in Chemistry was released three days ago. You can watch it below.

What are the reviews like for Lessons in Chemistry?

There are currently no reviews available of the upcoming series of Lessons in Chemistry.

As soon as there are, we’ll let you know what the general consensus is.

What is the UK release date for Lessons in Chemistry?

Lessons in Chemistry is set to be released on Apple TV+ on Friday 13 October so mark your calendars.

The first two episodes will be released that day, followed by weekly instalments.

Where can I watch Lessons in Chemistry?

Lessons in Chemistry will be available to watch on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes airing on 13 October, followed by weekly instalments.

How many episodes will Lessons in Chemistry have?