Strictly Come Dancing: Krishnan’s Journey Is Pure Joy To Watch

Aside from the fabulous costumes, performances (and inevitable drama), one of the best things about Strictly is checking in each week to root for our favourite contestants. Settling down on the sofa after a long day and seeing the person we’ve been supporting since the beginning give it their all under the glitter ball is part of what gives the show its appeal.

And this year, there’s one breakout star who seems to have captured the nation's hearts: Krishnan Guru-Murthy. The Channel 4 newscaster, who is partnered with professional Lauren Oakley, has been spreading a hefty dose of joy to viewers since the very start of the series.

You only need to glance at social media, which is filled with messages supporting Krishnan every week. One user wrote on X ‘Congratulations Krishnan and Lauren, you personified the joy of dancing this week. Loved it.’ Another wrote ‘Krishnan is an national treasure of the highest order. #Strictly.’ A third user echoed this idea, writing ‘The real beauty of Krishnan Guru-Murthy is that he looks and sounds like he’s living the dream. As a viewer you can sense his unadulterated joy at being a contestant on Strictly. Wonderful to see.’

Even the official Strictly account weighed in, writing ‘Roll out the red carpet because @krishgm and @laurenmayoakley just premiered the hottest Quickstep in town! #Strictly.’ Another user added 'Loved it - this is what Strictly is all about a non dancer falling in love with dance, it really shows xx.'

Because that's the thing about Krishnan - he always looks like he's having the best time on the dance floor and his enthusiasm is contagious. It's even earned him the backing of none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger ahead of his Halloween routine this weekend. In the clip, Arnold sent his best wishes to Krishnan and Lauren, saying ‘I want to wish good luck to Lauren and Krishnan in their event, I mean, I know they're gonna outdo everybody.’ On Thursday’s episode of It Takes Two, Krishnan told host Janette Manrara that the message came about after he had interviewed Arnold for Channel 4 news.

Part of Krishnan's appeal on Strictly is that he’s been on a journey, which reminds us just what the show is all about. Week after week, Krishnan has improved his performances and always with a signature smile on his face. Last month, he stunned the judges with his energetic performance to Boom Shack-A-Lack, while dressed in a bright orange suit. Afterwards, he admitted that he ‘couldn’t stop smiling’ while performing the Cha Cha Cha with Lauren. His performance earned him high praise from the judges. Judge Craig Revel Horwood said ‘I’m not going to be able to watch you on the news ever again. I felt like I was at a rave. Shirley Ballas agreed, saying ‘You have something, you have a gift. Natural co-ordination.’

It turns out that this wasn’t the first time Krishnan had been asked to appear on the show. In an interview with Good Morning Britain, Krishnan detailed how he finally said yes after several requests to take part over the years. ‘It was partly you know what it’s been like the last few years. I think post-pandemic, political chaos, Ukraine war, all of that,’ he explained. ‘We’ve been through a very very serious time and I suddenly realised this is kind of an opportunity to just have a real laugh and a lot of joy in your life alongside all of that.’

Naturally, we're delighted that Krishnan took the plunge and joined Strictly. But not everyone is. Back in September, Krishnan told Strictly fans that his 18-year-old son Jay, who he shares with his wife, Lisa Guru-Murthy, was ‘appalled and embarrassed’ when he found out the news. ‘He’s in a band and playing on the nights of the first two shows, so he wouldn’t be able to watch anyway. But he’s not showing any great enthusiasm to come at the moment,’ he told The Sun.