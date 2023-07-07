Every Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Fall Out, Ranked

With the Dolce & Gabbana drama between sisters Kim Kardashianand Kourtney Kardashian coming to a head on this week's episode of The Kardashians, viewers are in familiar waters as they navigate the back and forth between the two eldest siblings.

Although Kourtney previously said she left behind her competitive tendencies when it comes to her younger sister Kim, she is clearly very upset by her Dolce & Gabbana collaboration. In this week's episode, Kourtney and Kim finally sit down to talk after months of silence to hash out the disagreement.

During a previous trailer for the season, Kourtney accused Kim of using her wedding to Travis Barkeras a 'business opportunity.' Kravis' Portofino, Italy, nuptials were hosted by Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. Several months later, Kim debuted her Dolce & Gabbana collaboration at Milan Fashion Week -- a move Kourtney clearly took offense to, which is currently playing out on the show. She tearfully told their sister Kendall Jenner that Kim stole her 'whole wedding vibe.'

Kim shut down this claim in a confessional interview, saying that she did not discuss the deal with the designers at Kourtney's wedding, but rather the designers were inspired by her vintage Dolce & Gabbana looks that she rocked during the multi-day event. During the episode Kim also noted that she could have mentioned that Kourtney copied elements from her lavish 2014 wedding toKanye West. Both siblings wed in Italy and had opera singer Andrea Bocelli perform.

This certainly isn't the first time the siblings have fought. In fact, the sisters have never really seen eye-to-eye and the Dolce and Gabbana drama just seems to be the tip of a designer-clad iceberg. Let's look at the evidence...

1 . Kourtney and Kim's physical fight

Likely the sisters' most memorable dramatic moment came during a 2020 episode of KUWTK when Kim was actually arguing with her younger sister, Kendall Jenner. Kim declared that their momager, Kris Jenner, is so used to her and Khloe showing up to work whilst Kendall, Kylie and Kourtney always take a back seat.

Kourtney took offense to Kim's comments, saying, 'I will literally f * * k you up if you mention it again.' Kourtney states that she's fed up with the 'narrative' she believes Kim is pushing that she's the only member of the famous family to put in the work.

They then both leaped up and got into a physical fight. The tense, dramatic scene brings Kourtney to tears and leaves Kim with scratch marks on her arms. Whilst Khloe is left scrubbing Kim's makeup off her walls...

2 . The fight over the Candyland themed party

When Kim and Kourtney's daughters, North and Penelope, wanted a joint Candyland-themed birthday bash, Kourtney expressed her concerns over the theme during a 2019 episode of KUWTK. As Kourtney continues trying to push her healthy agenda, Kim shouts, 'It's a Candyland-themed party! That's what the party is about. It's not gluten-free land over here.'

3 . "Kim, there's people that are dying"

This one is slightly more tame but still hilarious. During a 2011 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim was in tears while on the family's vacation to Bora Bora.

After Kim tearfully declared, 'My diamond earring came off in the ocean. My diamond earring's gone,' Kourtney annoyedly replied, 'Kim, there's people that are dying.' The moment became a major meme.

4 . Christmas card drama

As Kim tried to organise a family photo shoot for the annual Christmas card during a 2018 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney pushed back, refusing to adjust her schedule to accommodate one of Kim's meetings.

'Maybe if you had a f * * king business that you were passionate about then you would know what it takes to run a f * * king business, but you don't. So don't even act like you know what I'm talking about,' Kim screams at her sister.

When Kourtney walks away, Kim declares, 'She's the least exciting to look at, so she can be out. She doesn't do s * * t. She doesn't know what it's like to actually have work to do.'

5 . Kim accuses Kourtney of copying her style

During a 2019 episode of KUWTK, Kourtney is trying on looks for her birthday party. When Khloe FaceTimes Kim and tells her that Kourtney doesn't care about her fashion opinion, Kim replies, 'Well, if you don't care... why do you keep picking out all the same clothes?'

'Yeah, I don't know what you're talking about. I've never dressed like you," Kourtney replies. Kim then talks about having a 'relationship' with certain designers, calling Kourtney out for reaching out to Thierry Mugler.

Later, Kourtney calls the spat 'ridiculous,' saying, 'Kim and I have completely different styles, so even if we wear the same designer, we wear it in a completely different way. The store may send me clothes that are more Kim's style, and I send them back.'

6 . "Fake humanitarian hoe"

The fight over shared fashion escalated when Kourtney called out Kim for focusing her energy on superficial problems while studying to become a lawyer. This insult rubbed Kim the wrong way, prompting her to call out her sister for what she considered her 'fake' efforts.