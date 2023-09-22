The Reaction to Kim Kardashian’s Acting In American Horror Story Might Surprise You

Fans of American Horror Story were treated to the show returning for its 12th season last night. And amidst all the usual eerie twists and turns, there was one person that got everyone talking: Kim Kardashian. Unsurprisingly, it turns out the internet has a lot to say about her acting.

It was first announced that Kim would be starring in American Horror Story: Delicate, alongside Emma Roberts, in June this year. Kim plays Siobhan Corbyn, a publicist for Emma's character, Anna Victoria Alcott, who is in the middle of her fertility journey. The season has been billed as a feminist take on Rosemary's Baby, the 1968 American psychological horror film written and directed by Roman Polanski.

True to style, Kim announced her new role on Instagram, which quickly prompted backlash from fellow actors. AHS actor Patti LuPone spoke out against the reality star’s casting during an April episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, saying, ‘Excuse me, Kim. What are you doing with your life? Don’t get on the stage.’

Naturally, everyone was talking about Kim's appearance in the show last night. Despite the criticism she received after announcing her role, many people were surprised by Kim’s acting capabilities. ‘Wait but why is Kim slaying this…’ one fan wrote on X. Another agreed, writing ‘Kim K is giving actress for reals in AHS im shocked.’

Another wrote 'old on because why is kim kardashian eating this role😭 where can i warch american horror story delicate outside of the us.' One X user acknowledged the criticism Kim faced on accepting the role, writing 'Kim Kardashian did her thing. She had the odds stacked against her, but she was really giving actress. Props to you.'

Of course, Kim is no stranger to being on camera. Alongside her role in reality show’s ‘The Kardashians’ and ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’, Kim has also starred in the 2013 film Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor. However, American Horror story marks her first time in a scripted horror series.

Another common theme was that Kim’s portrayal of Siobhan was giving ‘momager vibes’ inspired by none other than her real-life mum Kris Jenner. 'Kim is channeling Kris in this role,’ one fan wrote on X. ‘Kim playing Kris in AHS we love that for her,’ another person said. One user reacted by writing 'Siobhan literally being Kris Jenner is something I didn’t know I needed. #AHSDelicate.'

Similarly, it seems critics themselves are divided over the show's new season. Deadline praised the first episode, writing 'Our advice this season when it comes to the 12th go-round of American Horror Story: “Do do it.”' As for Kim's acting, they mirrored comments on social media, acknowledging the similarities between her and Kris. 'She plays a dead-on Type A entertainment industry type who boosts her self-doubting client, telling her that her life and career are great. You feel like Kim is channeling her mom-ager Kris Jenner in a homage.'

Meanwhile, _US Weekl_y heaped on the praise for Kim's performance, writing 'Kim Kardashian is the only reason to watch the awful American Horror Story: Delicate.' They called Kim's performance a 'campy delight', writing how she 'cleverly' leans into her 'valley girl persona.' In the episode, Kim's character is tasked with some risqué dialogue - her first line is 'Tell [them] to suck my clit!' (what an introduction) But, as The Daily Beast acknowledges, she manages a 'fearless delivery' throughout - and the internet agrees.

'“Tell the Daniel’s to suck my clit!”.. Now THATS how you step on set! @KimKardashian#AHSDelicate', wrote one X user. Another user, on quoting the line, added 'Give this woman her Emmy already #AHSDelicate.'