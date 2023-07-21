See Kim Kardashian’s Unrecognisable Transformation For American Horror Story

by Charley Ross |

Kim Kardashian is entering a whole new world of TV, with her biggest role outside of reality TV yet – in American Horror Story. After some small roles in CSI: NY, Paw Patrol and Disaster Movie, Kim is entering Ryan Murphy’s legendary universe, with a role created with her in mind. Dreamy for her and for us.

The trailer for the new American Horror Story series has dropped, and the Kardashians star and the rest of the cast look amazing - if not massively unrecognisable!

Set against a haunting rendition of nursery rhyme ‘Rockabye Baby’, we’re introduced to Kim – as well as her co-stars Emma Roberts and Cara Delevigne – in her American Horror Story get up. They’re all matching with icy blonde hair, shiny red lips, black gloves, awesome shades and impossibly long eyelashes.

Kim’s look is certainly a departure from her norm, but we’re here for this character era for her. And she’s clearly committed to the craft, having hired an acting coach to prepare her for the role.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Ryan has described Kim’s role as ‘fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role,’ and the new series as ‘ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done’.

What is the new series of American Horror Story about?

It’s definitely an interesting one – it will be taking inspiration from an upcoming novel called Delicate Condition (by Danielle Valentine) which tells the story of a woman who is convinced that somebody is preventing her pregnancy. It's also been described by Deadline as a 'feminist update of Rosemary’s Baby'.

This makes sense, seeing as the trailer features images that pertain to babies and parenthood, such as a self-rocking red cradle and an embryo. Kind of creepy vibes. Kim is also holding a baby in the trailer at one point, does this mean she will play the central role?

Who has been cast in the new series of American Horror Story?

Alongside Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevigne, we can expect to see Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zachary Quinto, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Matt Czuchry, Debra Monk, Odessa A’zion and Julie Monk.

When will the new series of American Horror Story air?