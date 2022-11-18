Good news for petty dumpees with a hunger for revenge: you can now boot your ex off your Netflix account. Why should you be paying for their Selling Sunset obsession, hey?

The feature is loooooong overdue, but Netflix have now announced that subscribers will be able to view all the accounts attached to their subscription and sign out of specific ones, whereas before you’d have physically sign out of individual devices before changing the password to make sure ex friends and boyfriends weren’t still enjoying your free hospitality. Now you can get it done in one click under the ‘managing access and devices’ panel in settings.

‘This much-requested feature to help members manage their account security is now available to all members around the world on the web, iOS and Android,’ said Netflix.

And it won’t be just be handy for users – Netflix will also benefit, having previously spoken about the impact account sharing was having on their ‘ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members".

The move comes after a trial rise in costs for users who share accounts across households was announced last year, with the streaming site saying, ‘So for the last year we’ve been working on ways to enable members who share outside their household to do so easily and securely, while also paying a bit more.’

Obviously, sharing accounts with friends is a thoroughly modern social currency: swapping your Netflix log ins for your pals Now TV ones is commonplace, but it is stipulated in Netflix’s T&C’s that it’s technically not allowed, with each subscription only meant to be used within a single household.