Jayde Adams’ Body-Positive Dance Has Already Produced The Best Strictly Moment Of 2022

Strictly Come Dancing is only in its third week and already, Jayde Adams has stolen the crowning moment of the series. Performing last weekend with partner Karen Hauer, the pair donned matching leotards to dance the Cha Cha Cha to ‘What A Feeling’ from the movie Flashdance, hoping to inspire audiences that dancing is for every body shape.

‘This week for me is all about showing that dancers come in all different shapes and sizes,’ Jayde said prior to her routine. ‘You don't have to look a certain way in order to make people feel happy. Two women with very different physiques, dancing together and nailing it.’

After their highly praised performance, judge Motsi Mabuse seemed overcome with emotion telling the dancers: ‘Thank you so much for that moment. I think it's so beautiful to tell everyone that dancing is inclusive for everyone, all body types, all shapes, everybody on that dance floor. You make me proud. Well done. Keep up the work guys.’

Viewers were equally emotional. ‘As someone with a similar figure to Jayde Adams, seeing how amazing she looks and how confident she is is fucking incredible,’ one person tweeted. ‘I’ve never seen someone look so happy and content to be themselves and it's INFECTIOUS. Couldn't love Jayde Adams or her energy more if I tried,’ another added.

Celebrities online have joined the chorus of applause too, singer Self-Esteem posting on Instagram to encourage viewers to vote for her each week.

And while the routine has received some vile criticism on social media, the outpouring of love for Jayde’s dance have truly outshined any trolling. Ultimately, it’s become the most talked about moment of the series already – much as Rose Ayling-Ellis’s dance to no music last year went viral for similar efforts to make dancing more inclusive to all.