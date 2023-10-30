Why Are People Trolling Layton Williams On Strictly?

Ever since it was announced that Layton Williams was going to be on Strictly this year people have been complaining. We see it every year: whenever a celebrity on the show has a natural aptitude for performing and has had some form of previous dance training, people seem to have a problem with it.

This year that person is Bad Education actor and West End star Layton Williams. Anyone who's seen him perform on the show won't be surprised to find out there's an influx of people googling 'is Layton Williams a trained dancer?' after every episode. But the answer is not straightforward.

Layton Williams is an actor, singer and dancer who has starred as Michael Jackson in Thriller - Live, and has featured in the BBC series Beautiful People. He may have started his career by playing Billy Elliot in Billy Elliot the Musical when he was only 12 years old, but he's never been professionally trained in ballroom dancing. If he had, he wouldn't be eligible to take part in Strictly Come Dancing.

It goes without saying that Layton is a natural performer and a brilliant dancer – that much was clear even in the first week – but, because of his natural talent and West End roots, he has been repeatedly trolled and made to feel unwelcome by some viewers of the show.

So why is Layton Williams on Strictly? Is it worth it when you're already a performer and have faced continuous abuse just for taking part? The truth is he's probably doing the show for the same reasons as everyone else – to learn, train and perform with a professional dancer, to have fun, and promote themselves and their career.

The abuse Layton has faced – including calls to quit the show and sensationalised tabloid headlines about how frustrated the other contestants are – is mean spirited, over the top and unfair given that several of the other celebrities have past experience too.

Ellie Leach, for example, is another top scorer this series, having beaten Layton and Nikita Kuzman to the top spot last week, and she also used to dance as a child – with experience in tap, ballet and modern street dance. Angela Scanlon, who finished in third place last week, also took Irish dancing lessons as a child at school and has a natural ability on the dance floor. That means the top three celebrities on this week's leaderboard have some form of previous dance experience, is that really such a shock?

The reality is, without at least a few good dancers and performers on the show, it might not be as fun to watch. Layton Williams getting trolled doesn't make the show fairer, better or more entertaining. It just means one of its best dancers has to deal with trolls, unjust criticism and nastiness instead of learning his next routine and enjoying the experience.