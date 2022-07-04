Gemma Owen Is Avoiding The ‘Love Island Girlfriend Curse’ By Waiting To Make Things Official With Luca Bish

On last night’s Love Island, the Casa Amor twist took the villa drama to new levels. We saw Dami Hope audition for Destiny’s Chaldish with his flirtatious antics, Jacques O’Neil do a full-180 on his commitment to Paige Thorne and even Luca Bish’s obsession with 19-year-old Gemma Owen seemed to wane in the face of leggy blonde, Mollie Salmon.

It’s perhaps for the best then that Gemma admitted she doesn’t want to make things official with Luca just yet, telling other Islanders it was important that he got along with her family before he became her actual boyfriend. But that’s not just because Luca is exposing some light fuck-boyery right now, oh no – she’s actually escaping a well-documented Love Island curse.

Making it ‘official’ in the Love Island villa is a long-held tradition. In season one, Jon Clark proposed to Hanna Elizabeth right before the season finale. Season two saw Scott Thomas ask Kady McDermott to be his girlfriend with haphazardly arranged towels, Malin Andersson and Terry Walsh officially coupled up and uncoupled faster than the flight to Spain, while Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey got together for good and went on to win the show (Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland also made it official that year). By season three, it was all the rage to pop the question before the finale. Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies made it official, as did Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood.

Season four saw the official paring of winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer, Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson plus Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley. We all remember season five’s Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury getting together, and Curtis Pritchard’s ‘half-girlfriend’ proposal to Amy Hart (Lord) but it was Jordan Hames and Anna Vakili’s relationship that stole the show after beginning and ending within 24 hours.

Since then we’ve had Luke Trotman and Siânnise Fudge make it official, Fin Tapp and Paige Turley and most recently, Jake Cornish made Love Island history with the most annoying pronunciation of ‘GURLFRIEND’ ever when he bamboozled Liberty Poole into a relationship. In that season alone we had FIVE official couples throughout the show – including Millie Court and Liam Reardon, Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran and Faye Winter and Teddy Soares.

How many of those couples have stayed together? Well, of the – checks notes – 20 pairs that popped the question, seven have stayed true. Of course, not all are created equal, the show has been running since 2015 and four of the seven couples were formed in 2021. That being said, we must explore whether Gemma is ensuring maximum love success by choosing to wait until Luca leaves the show to become her boyfriend. After all, how many of those couples were rushed with the knowledge that being boyfriend and girlfriend increased their likelihood of winning? We hate to be sceptics but… someone had to say it.

By allowing Luca to prove himself outside the villa, Gemma is essentially ensuring Luca isn’t using her for Love Island success (and to get close to her dad, let’s be honest) plus she will get to see how he behaves once the pair leave to worldwide fame – and all the sexy club appearances that come with it.

In the grand scheme of things, seven surviving couples of 20 isn’t bad – but it’s still only a 35% success rate. The 19-year-old has her head screwed on after all, let’s just hope it doesn’t fall off when she sees how Luca is behaving thanks to Casa Amor.