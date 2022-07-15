Rejoice, Movie Night Is Finally Happening On Tonight’s Love Island

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for: Movie Night will air on tonight's Love Island. Yep, we kind of thought it wouldn’t happen this late either - but the Islanders are finally going to be shown just what their partners were up to during Casa Amor.

Yikes.

Considering that Tasha asked Andrew to be her boyfriend last night, it could throw a bit of a spanner in the works. As for Jacques - who went after two women in Casa, and left shortly after - it means that Paige is going to learn the true extent of his grafting, which is probably a good thing for her new partner, returning bombshell Adam.

It also might cause some drama for Dami and Indiyah, who are back together after they originally recoupled in Casa Amor. And who knows what it will bring for everyone favourite enemies to lovers couple, Ekin-Su and Davide... As Ekin-Su has her own secrets - some under the duvet action - yet to be revealed.

Revealing the news to everyone, Gemma receives a text: ‘It’s time to get glam and hit the red carpet as you attend Mad Movies the premiere! #SpillThePopcorn #ITV2andChill.’

Also in the episode, before Movie Night, Indiyah and Dami will chat about meeting each other’s families, meaning their relationship is moving pretty quickly.

Paige also chats to Dami about how she feels about Adam, after Jacques left the villa. She says: ‘When Jacques was in here, we weren’t exactly the most perfect couple going on - there were some bumps in the road. That’s still not taking away the feelings and connection I had with him for sure. Since he’s been gone, I feel like everything happens for a reason. I’m enjoying my time getting to know Adam.’

_S_he adds that something might happen between her and Adam, nonetheless. ‘Potential for me personally I would say yes,’ she adds. ‘I don't know what he’s saying… which really infuriates me.’