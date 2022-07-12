Adam Collard Returning To Love Island Apparently Breaks This Rule For Ex-Islanders

On Sunday night, we were all shocked to learn that the bombshell of all bombshells, Adam Collard, was returning to the Love Island villa to inevitably cause drama - and try to steal every man in the villa’s partner. It’s the first time the show has taken an ex-Islander and flown them back to Mallorca for a grand return. And Adam isn’t just ruffling feathers inside the villa, ex-Islanders are surprised that he’s been allowed to return too.

Amy Hart, who was on the show in 2019, has revealed that Adam’s return has broken what sounds like one of the producers’ unofficial rules. ‘I mean I’m a bit jealous I won’t lie,’ Amy said, speaking to Metro.co.uk about Adam’s return. ‘We were always told “you will never be allowed back in here because you know too much.”’ (Leaving us to ask: what does she know?!)

Anyway, it doesn’t matter too much for Amy - as she’s loved up with her boyfriend, model and entrepreneur Sam Rason, who she’s been dating since August last year. She joked: ‘The fact that he has broken into that rule, and he is allowed back, like I wouldn’t have got a boyfriend if I knew that was an option. I’m joking - I love my Sam Rason.'

Last night on Love Island, we saw Adam take each of the girls separately for a chat - with Adam telling Gemma at the end that he was most interested in Paige, who is currently coupled up with Jacques, and Gemma, who is coupled up with Luca.

It’s bound to cause upset for Jacques, who was seen getting into a screaming match in a preview for tonight’s episode. After her chat with Adam, Gemma tells Jacques that the bombshell was ‘proper slagging you off’. Clearly upset that Adam and Paige had a chat, Jacques screams: ‘Who the f * ck is he?! Just another geezer that's been on this show, he's f * cking nothing mate!’