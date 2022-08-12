Faye Winter Admits She Still Doesn’t Go Out On Her Own Following Love Island Backlash

A year after she appeared on Love Island, Faye Winter has candidly revealed that she still can’t leave the house alone. Even those who didn’t watch last year's series will probably know Faye’s behaviour towards her partner Teddy Soares during last year’s movie night prompted the most Ofcom complaints - 25,000 - in Love Island history.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Faye said: ‘I’ve never suffered with my mental health or my confidence, however, even to this day I don’t go out on my own.’ She added: ‘If it wasn’t for my friends or my family, I know for a fact that I’d be in a much darker place than what I am now. My family pulled me out of my darkest place.’

Faye also revealed to The Sun that she is still in therapy. 'I'm still in therapy and I think I'll be doing it for a long time,’ she said. 'I've always been very outspoken, I am myself, and if I need a bit of help along the way, then that's OK.’ (All Islanders now receive a minimum of eight therapy sessions after being on the show, with producers staying in touch for 14 months ‘with additional help provided where applicable’.)

Speaking exclusively to Grazia after leaving the villa, Faye admitted at the time that she ‘dealt with things completely wrongly’. ‘I’d be lying if I said that when I saw 25,000 complaints, I wasn’t upset – I was already embarrassed about the situation,’ she said.