Who Will Host Dancing On Ice In 2024?

One of winter's TV staples, Dancing on Ice, will be returning in January - and ITV is building the anticipation by gradually unveiling the celebrity skaters who will be taking to the rink.

But less clear is who will be at the helm for the sixteenth series of the competition. Since its launch in 2006, former presenting duo and best friends Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby hosted the show, with Christine Lampard temporarily filling in for the latter between 2012 and 2014.

After Phillip resigned from ITV in May - following his admission of lying about an 'unwise but not illegal' affair with a younger male colleague - fans of the show have been wondering who his replacement will be.

Meanwhile, Holly is expected to retain her presenting role on the skating competition. Sky News reported in August that ITV has lined up Stephen Mulhern as her co-host, but the broadcaster announced at the time that a decision would be made in 'due course'.

Will Stephen Mulhern be the new presenter on Dancing On Ice?

Stephen would not be a total stranger to presenting from the rink side, as he stepped in for Phillip in 2022 when he contracted coronavirus. And in the early days of their careers, Holly and Stephen were previously colleagues as they co-presented children's show Ministry Of Mayhem.

Will Sonny Jay be the new presenter on Dancing On Ice?

Elsewhere, 2021's Dancing on Ice champ Sonny Jay has also revealed that he would happily take the baton.

In the early days of their now shining careers, Holly and Stephen were previously colleagues as they co-presented children's show <em>Ministry Of Mayhem</em> ©Getty

The radio DJ - who skated to victory with Angela Egan almost three years ago - teased, 'Well, I think you're looking at the guy. I mean, it makes sense being on the show, you know.'

But he wouldn't be surprised if it's Stephen who gets the call-up.

'Listen, I think it was Stephen Mulhern who stepped in a couple of times. Stephen Mulhern gets everything, so it's more than likely going to go to him,' he said. 'I thought he was great doing it anyway.'

2021's <em>Dancing on Ice</em> champ Sonny Jay has also revealed that he would happily take the baton (pictured March 2021). ©Getty

The former Loveable Rogues singer jokingly added, 'You know how everyone says Stephen Mulhern takes all the jobs that Ant and Dec don’t want to do? I’ll take all the jobs Stephen Mulhern doesn’t want to do.'

Who else is rumoured to be the new presenter of Dancing On Ice?

Other names that have been thrown into the mix include Dermot O'Leary, Alison Hammond and Rochelle Humes.