Are Cat Deeley And Rylan Clark This Morning’s New Holly And Phil?

As the top dogs at This Morning continue their hunt for permanent presenters to replace Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Cat Deeley and Rylan Clark appear to be the new frontrunners.

Cat - who became a household name on SMTV Live alongside Ant and Dec - is joining the daytime show next week, with This Morning confirming on Instagram, 'From Monday, kick off your week with Cat Deeley and Rylan on #ThisMorning! Tune in from 10am on ITV1, ITVX and STV.'

The presenter, 47, will co-host alongside Rylan, 35, who has already proved to be an unquestionable hit among viewers and has long been a contender for Phillip's replacement.

Are Cat Deeley and Rylan Clark replacing Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield?

Whilst Cat and Rylan are only scheduled to share the sofa twice next week (Monday 13 and Tuesday 14 November), it has led to speculation that they could become the new Holly and Phil in the long run.

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed that execs have been keen to get Cat in for a while, saying, 'She takes live TV in her stride and is really witty and personable with guests.

'She is comfortable interviewing both popstars and politicians, so if it goes well she could be a much more permanent solution to Holly leaving. Cat would be a safe captain to steady the ship.

'Rylan was a resounding success too so fans can expect to see a lot more of him in the future.'

An ITV spokesperson also told the publication that as well as presenting with Rylan, Cat will co-host with Craig Doyle on Wednesday.

Then it will be left to Alison Hammond and Craig to take the reins on Thursday, and Alison and Dermot O'Leary will retain their typical Friday slot.

In May, Phillip resigned from his roles at ITV after he confessed to lying about an 'unwise but not illegal' affair with a younger colleague. Five months later, his estranged best friend Holly also stepped down after 14 years at the helm. Ever since, This Morning has welcomed a rotation of hosts from names already on their roster, including Alison, Dermot, Craig and Josie Gibson.

Last week, X Factor alum-turned-TV star Rylan returned to the sofa for the first time since summer 2022.

'Please can Rylan be permanent on This Morning?' asked one fan. 'He’s just fantastic at presenting and I’ve really enjoyed watching him this week.'

The sentiment was widely echoed on social media, and has only grown since the news Cat is joining the fold.

'Very good choice,' said one viewer of the pairing. 'Think they will have great chemistry.'