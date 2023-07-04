A Byker Grove Reboot? Here’s All The Best Moments You’ve Forgotten From The Original

Byker Grove is engrained in 90s nostalgia, but the show is about to welcome a fresh generation of fans with a reboot produced by none other than Ant and Dec.

The Geordie teen drama - which ran between 1989 and 2006 - launched the careers of the presenting duo, as well as actresses such as Jill Halfpenny and Donna Air.

The comeback project, known as Byker, has left a 'beyond excited' Ant and Dec 'buzzing' about the possibilities ahead. And the double act called the show 'very special', owing to the fact it gave them their big break (in those early days, of course, as pop legends PJ and Duncan).

As PJ and Duncan pass the baton - sorry, microphone - to a new batch of promising TV stars 17 years after Byker Grove's doors closed, let's revisit the moments you may have forgotten from the original series, whilst we await news about the launch date.

PJ going blind

It didn't get more dramatic than PJ being blinded by paintballs during the series four finale in 1992. Who could forget Duncan's distressed 'He cannae see man!' as the severity of the situation became quickly apparent?

Removing his safety goggles is what proved catastrophic for PJ, as the naive decision led to Amanda Bewick (Gemma Graham) and Debbie Dobson (Nicole Bell) accidentally rendering him sightless as payback for trying to sleep with them both.

PJ & Duncan's pop career

Byker Grove showcased the pair's acting but it also catapulted PJ & Duncan's pop career.

Their debut single, performed as part of the band Grove Matrix during a storyline on the show, was Tonight I'm Free.

'You're about to witness the kicking debut of the most kicking dance band this side of the River Tyne, ladies and gentlemen please welcome Grove Matrix!' says Duncan in the famous scene.

The single had respectable success, which was followed up by two albums and their BRIT-nominated track Let's Get Ready To Rhumble.

For their third album, Ant and Dec lost their alias and reinvented themselves under their real names.

Shock deaths

It didn't get more shocking than Jemma Dobson (Nicola Ewart)'s death by electrocution. She was attempting to fix a faulty telly with wet hands when she met her tragic fate.

What fans have since found staggering is how no one thought to call an ambulance...

And the show also took an emotional turn when Flora McKay (Kerry Ann Christiansen) died from a brain tumour.

Goodbye Geoff

After 11 years on Byker Grove, Billy Fane's character, youth leader-cum-father figure Geoff Keegan, was killed off in an accidental gas explosion.

PJ and Duncan left the show in 1993 but returned in 2000 for Geoff's funeral.

A fan reminisced, 'I remember this so clearly, it was like the end of my childhood when Geoff died. The show was never quite the same without him!'

Spuggie the icon

Kirsty 'Spuggie' Campbell (Lyndyann Barrass) was a legend in her own right. So much so, that her infectious laugh featured in the rolling credits.

Of the fame that came with the show, Lyndyann said on This Morning in 2011, 'You're in a bubble. At that age, you don't realise how big it is.'

She was known for her bolshy attitude and flame-red, curly hair.

The first gay kiss

Byker Grove made history by showing the first gay kiss on children's TV in the UK.

During a trip to the cinema, Noddy Fishwick (Brett Adams) kisses Gary Hendrix (George Trotter) but it turns out he has misread the signs.

Noting the significance of the scene, one TV fan commented, 'That was groundbreaking when it was aired in 1994. Was so brave for Byker Grove at the time.'

Memorable cast

Aside from Ant & Dec, Byker Grove deserves credit for launching the careers of several stars.

Jill Halfpenny played Nicola Dobson on the show and is now a fully-fledged soap star, with Coronation Street and EastEnders amongst her notable credentials.

Charlie Air has stayed in the acting industry since playing Charlie Charlton, but has also presented shows such as The Big Breakfast.

Andrew Hayden-Smith was cast as Ben Carter in the drama and has built up quite the CV since, including previously presenting on CBBC.

Dale Meeks, Charlie Hardwick, Chelsea Halfpenny, Laura Norton, Victoria Hawkins, Francoise Boufhal and Charlie Hunnam also started out on Byker Grove.

The finale

The show's ending was anti-climatic and undeniably disappointing for fans.

In the finale, everyone in the Grove discovers they don't actually exist and are instead made-up characters created by unseen beings, 'The Writers'.