‘My Mum, Your Dad’: Davina McCall’s Giving Us The Middle-Aged Love Island Spin Off We’ve Been Waiting For

Love Island fans, there’s a new dating show on the scene! ITV have finally revealed the details of Davina McCall’s new dating show, My Mum, Your Dad.

The show, previously called The Romance Retreat, will follow a group of single parents who are looking for a second chance at love.

Opening up about the show – of which a similar format already exists in Austraia – Davina commented ‘Thank Goodness the secret is out! I’ve been bursting to tell!!! I’m so so excited to host My Mum, Your Dad – this show will have you so invested in the people in it.’

‘Fascinating, vibrant individuals who have lived incredible lives already, with a million life lessons under their belts, as they search for their perfect life partner. But also with the juiciest twist of any show I’ve ever worked on.’

And Lifted Entertainment’s Richard Cowles – who produce ITV’s other hit show, Love Island – said ‘At Lifted, we revolutionised the dating format with Love Island, but dating isn’t just about young people.’

Reflecting on the ‘very different cast of singles,’ he added ‘they may come from a different age bracket but they share the same, simple aim, to fall in love. And for single parents, the stakes are even higher.’

And it seems fans are just as excited for it to air as those working on the show...

One Twitter user wrote, ‘This could be quite entertaining with the grown-up kids at the wheel! They know their parents better than anyone,' as another agreed, ‘great to get focus on older people on a reality dating show for a change.'

And praising Davina – who first brought up the idea of the show during a podcast appearance on Diary of a CEO – one wrote, ‘She’s loved this idea for a long time. A programme she genuinely believes in.’

How will the show work?

Spanning 10 episodes, we’ll watch single parents from across the UK as they live together in a gorgeous country house retreat. Getting to know each other, the objective is to find true love – but there’s a twist! Unbeknownst to the parents, their children will be watching their every move from a nearby location called ‘The Bunker’. It’s Love Island meets Sun, Sex and Suspicious Parents.

Once in the bunker, contestants’ fate is in their children’s hands, as they select who to match on one-to-one dates. After all, they are picking someone who might be joining their Christmas celebrations for years to come…

Will there be a prize?

It’s not know whether the show will follow the same format as Love Island and include a cash prize. Perhaps the prize will simply be true love!

How can I apply?

Unlike Love Island, this isn’t a show that you can apply to yourself. It's been suggested that all contestants will be nominated by their children.

Given that the children appear on the show, it seems an age limit has been applied when it comes to those that do the nominating – with one hopeful writing ‘I so wanted to apply for this but my son was too young to nominate me.’

How can I watch the show?

Departing from Love Island’s home on ITV2, the show will air on ITV1 and ITVX.

When will the show be on?