This Is Who The Bookies Think Is Going To Win Love Island



Can you believe it? After 51 episodes (and counting) Love Island is almost over for the year. Next Monday, we are going to find out just who the public is going to crown the nation’s sweethearts. Will Dami and Indiyah be forgiven for straying in Casa Amor? Are the public going to ignore Luca’s huge possessive red flags? And, if it as it seems on Twitter, are Davide and Ekin-Su really the most popular pair? Only time will tell.

For some, Love Island is a spectator sport - and, just like many reality TV shows, you can place bets on who you think is going to win. (‘Love Island betting odds’ is currently a breakout search term on Google, meaning a lot of people are searching it.) So, who do the bookies really think are going to win? Here are the latest odds from PaddyPower.

Love Island betting odds

Davide Sanclimenti & Ekin-Su Culculoglu - 2/9

Maybe it comes as no surprise that enemies to lovers Ekin-Su and Davide are top of the list. If you put £10 on Ekin and Davide, you’d only get back £12.22.

Adam Collard & Paige Thorne - 8/1

However, it might surprise you that returning bombshell Adam and Paige are second in the lead. If you put £10 on, you could get back £90 if they scoop the win.

Andrew Le Page & Tasha Ghouri - 9/1

Just in third are Andrew and Tasha, who have fully recovered from tit-gate. If you put on £10 and they win, you’d get £110.

Luca Bish & Gemma Owen - 10/1

Luca and Gemma are all the way in fourth place, which is a bit surprising considering they have stayed loyal to each other. Anyway, put on £10 and get back £110.

Dami Hope & Indiyah Polack - 14/1

Dami and Indiyah are fifth, according to the bookies, which again is a surprise. If Dami and Indiyah won, you’d get back £150 if you put on £10.

Jamie Allen & Danica Taylor - 50/1