The Twenty Best 80s Movies

The 80s were a crazy time - perms and tutus ruled the runways, Madonna released Material Girl and Like A Virgin, and a whole plethora of incredible movies were released. 80s movies truly marked a turning point in the film industry.
In fact, 80s movies were so iconic that it can sometimes be hard to remember them all, let alone know which one to pick for a throwback movie night.
Luckily, we're here to help and have rounded up the 20 best movies of the 80s. All you need to do is grab and snack and get comfy.
The Best 80s Movies
Starting the list off strong we've got The Goonies. Teaching us about friendship and first loves and introducing us to future acting legends Sean Astin, Josh Brolin and Ke Huy Quan, The Goonies is one of - if not the - greatest film of the 80s.
This 1989 classic has a recent resurgence in June last year when Gwyneth Paltrow admitted that Dead Poets Society was one of her favourite films (and that she'd kissed multiple members of the cast).
Eventually turned into a major franchise - and a West End musical - Back to the Future introduced us to one of our first crushes: Marty McFly aka Michael J Fox.
Featuring Tom Cruise at his finest, Top Gun was another hugely successful franchise that began in the 80s. The latest sequel Top Gun: Maverick was released last year and starred Miles Teller and Jennifer Connelly alongside Tom.
One of the best films of the 80s Beaches starred Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey as BFFs fighting over the same man.
Receiving a reboot this year with The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey in the lead role, the original version of The Colour Purple with Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey makes for powerful viewing.
Another classic 80s films set for a revival is Beetlejuice starring Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz and Michael Keaton as the eponymous Beetlejuice.
The Breakfast Club has been criticised in recent years for having not aged especially well, and whilst that's undeniably true, it was one of the most successful films of the 80s and has a long-standing legacy so we'd be remiss not to include it.
Phone home... and tell them you'll be watching one of the greatest films of the 80s: E.T. tonight!
Another hidden gem that's one of Grazia's favourite films of all time is Stand By Me. It's beautiful, timeless and absolutely heartbreaking at points.
Another 80s films that has received multiple sequels and reboots over the years is Ghostbusters, although we're still waiting on the West End musical version.
Another 80s film starring Tom Cruise, but Rain Man couldn't be further from Top Gun. Starring Tom and Dustin Hoffman as brothers, this film is an often overlooked classic. The term Rain Man is now generally accepted in speech as referring to someone who's an expert at something.
It wouldn't be a list about the 80s without David Bowie being included in some form. In this case it's as Jareth in Labyrinth.
Another hugely successful film franchise that began in the 80s, Indiana Jones has everything you could want from a fast-paced action film.
Let's not forget that the 80s were also a great time for musicals, with Little Shop of Horrors just one of the many brilliant ones to be released.
The only animation to have made the list is My Neighbour Totoro - the critically acclaimed Japanese fantasy film.
You'll have the time of your life watching Dirty Dancing, an absolute classic that never fails to delight.
A swashbuckling adventure film that is widely considered one of the best films of all time, not just the 80s.
John Hughes films were what the 80s were all about and Ferris Beuller's Day Off was definitely up there with the best of them.
Ah a young Kevin Bacon dancing his way into our hearts. Footloose never fails to put a smile on our face.