17 Of The Best LGBTQ+ Films To Add To Your Watchlist

Pride month may be over, but every month is an opportunity to soak up some queer love. From the books we read to TV series we stream, the stories we consume have the power to shape how we see those around us (and indeed, how we see ourselves.) And when it comes to representation, LGBTQ+ centered films have come a long way.
So we’ve curated the best LGBTQ films to include in your next movie night. From the hopeful teens of Love, Simon to the glitter-fest of Rocketman, there really is a film for everyone.
With that, settle down, attempt to borrow a friend’s password for your favourite streaming site, and let this be your guide…
The Best LGBTQ+ Films
Sometimes our most formative moments are our most fleeting… Set in the summer of 1999, Aussie romance Of An Age follows 18-year-old Kol (Elias Anton), a Serbian born ballroom dancer whose ordinary life takes a turn after he experiences an unexpected – and intense – 24 hour-long romance with his best friend’s older brother, Adam (Thom Green). Bringing in a mix of how beautiful yet terrifying it is to be seen for the first time, this is a film best served with a healthy dose of nostalgia.
Olivia Wilde’s directing debut, Booksmart follows two high school vest friends on the mission of a lifetime: before graduating, they want just one night out. For Molly (Beanie Feldstein), that means letting her hair down enough to finally have some fun. For Amy (Kaitlyn Dever), it means finding the confidence to approach her crush, skater-girl Ryan (Victoria Ruesga). In an attempt to tick their dreams off their wish list, the two are lead to a series of graduation parties as they try squeeze four years of recklessness into one wild night.
Who says Christmas movies are only for December? Happiest Season follows Abby (Kristen Stewart), a young woman planning to propose to her girlfriend Harper (Mackenzie Davis) during her family’s annual Christmas party. But her plans become much more complicated when she learns Harper hasn’t come out to her narrow-minded parents. After finding that their relationship has been kept a secret, Abby begins to question exactly who her girlfriend is.
Turning up the romance, this drama stars silver-screen icon Kate Winslet alongside Saoirse Ronan. The story follows Mary Anning (Winslet), a palaeontologist who sells fossils to tourists in an attempt to support her elderly mother. One day, her life changes when a visitor hires her to tend to his wife, Charlotte (Ronan) – who she finds herself drawn to like a moth to a flame.
Telling the story of a young Black boy growing up in a drug-ridden and deprived neighbourhood in Miami, Moonlight is the coming-of-age story of Chiron. We join him throughout different life stages, as he tries to discover who he is whilst surviving in the world. Emotional and intimate, it’s really no wonder director Barry Jenkins secured an Oscar for this masterpiece.
For our musical theatre lovers out there, Rent is an absolute classic to add to the list. Loosely based on the 1896 opera La boheme and starring the likes of Idina Menzel and Tay Diggs, the film follows a group of young artists residing in Manhattan’s East Village. Struggling to make ends meet, their world is turned upside down as the HIV/AIDS epidemic rises in New York. A heartwarming – and often heartbreaking – story of how our friends become our chosen family, this film will stick with you long after it finishes. Given how much this will make you cry, we suggest having a fresh batch of tissues on hand.
A list of queer classics wouldn’t be complete without the gorgeously shot Call Me By Your Name. In Italian director Luca Guadagnino’s adaptation of the Andre Aciman novel, we spend the summer with 17-year-old Elio (Timothee Chalamet) as he falls in love with Oliver (Armie Hammer), his father’s 24-year-old American graduate student. Set somewhere in 1980’s northern Italy and accompanied by some dreamy originals by Sufjan Stevens, there’s something magical about this film that you just can’t shake. The perfect mix of quietly devastating and heartwrenchingly hopeful, all whlst awashed in golden light and outdoor meals, there;s a reason this film became a pop culture phenomenon. Warning: expect scenes involving an extremely overripe peach.
A biopic on the life and times of music legend Elton John, this glittering jukebox musical is the ultimate ode to coming out. It is slightly superficial, but it’s best not to overthink a movie when it’s this much fun... Starring Taron Egerton as Elton John, alongside the likes of Game of Throne’s Richard Madden and Billy Elliot’s Jamie Bell, even the real rocket man himself gave this film his seal of approval.
A quintessential ‘80s romance, Desert Hearts follows the story of an English professor and a young sculptor as they fall in love at a Nevada ranch in the 1950’s. When Vivian Bell (Helen Shaver) travels to Reno for her divorce, falling in love with Cay Rivers (Patricia Charbonneau), the divorce rancher’s adopted daughter, isn't on her list. One of the first wide-released films to portray a lesbian repationship in a positive light, the warm and affirming Desert Hearts was unique for its time – giving it a solid place in the sapphic canon.
Julianne Moore and Annette Bening play proud lesbian mothers to two teenagers - but their blissful modern family is rocked when their kids seek out their sperm donor (Mark Ruffalo). As he suddenly appears in their life, the whole family is sent into crisis and turned upside down. One of the film’s most noteworthy aspects is just how familiar it feels to everyone watching, with its depiction of midlife crisis and marital challenges. A comedy-drama with an LGBTQ+ twist!
Brooklyn teenager Frankie (Harry Dickinson) spends his time hanging out with his troublemaker friends, messing around with his girlfriend, or hooking up with men he meets online. A provocative look into exactly how far we’re willing to go to keep our secrets hidden, Beach Rats is the ultimate moody thriller.
Ex-con Enrique (Esai Morales) returns home after a stint in prison only to find that nothing is as it was. His wife has had an affair, and his child – who has recently come out as a trans woman – is now navigating the process of transitioning. What makes Gun Hill Road especially notable is its decision to feature a trans lead character played by a trans woman. The actress, Harmony Santana, was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for her performance, making her the first openly transgender actress ever nominated!
Put simply, this teen favourite deserves a place on the list for precisely how groundbreaking it isn’t. Perhaps the most chaste romcom to grace the 21st century, the film touches on the struggles of Simon (Nick Robinson) – a gay and closeted teen. A sweet and simple high school rom com where the guy gets the guy, sometimes a feel-good film is just what you need.
Long before Pose and RuPaul’s Drag Race ruled the screen, there was Paris Is Burning. Filmed during the late 1980’s, Jennie Livingston’s documentary is a living record of NYC’S drag ballroom culture, featuring interviews with icons such as Willi Ninja and Angie Xtravaganza. An emotional record of what is was like to be Black, Latinx, or queer living in the big apple during the AIDS crisis, it’s a must watch - and a solid starting point for any LGBTQ+ education.
Star-crossed romance has long been a Hollywood staple, with Celine Sciamma’s gorgeous Portrait of a Lady on Fire finding it's way onto our top list. Aristocratic bride-to-be Heliose (Adele Haenel)is set for an arranged marriage, with artist Marianna (Noemie Merlant) commissioned to paint her wedding portrait. Spending hours together alone with water pots and paint brushes, what begins as a mutual fascination becomes a love affair for the history books.
Did someone say horror? Nicole Maines plays a transgender teenage girl who moves in with her brother (James Paxton), hoping for a fresh start. There, she meets a coven of four queer feminist vampires whose only goal it to rid the LA streets of predatory men. If you fancy an inclusive, queer, feminist vampire film, then this is the one for you...
A short film that more than deserves a spot on our list, Out is a film for literally everyone. Greg is about to make the move to the big city with his boyfriend, Manuel, but when Greg’s parents surprise him to help with the move, problems arise – after all, he hasn’t yet told them that he’s out. Along with a bit of magic from a rainbow disco cat and dog (obvs), Greg learns that his family will love him no matter what. A sweet animation about overcoming your fears, this short film a huge step for Disney as far as portraying LGBTQ+ characters on screen. Insisting there’s nothing wrong with being your true self, it’s a real winner.