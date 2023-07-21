17 Of The Best LGBTQ+ Films To Add To Your Watchlist

CREDIT: Columbia Pictures

For our musical theatre lovers out there, Rent is an absolute classic to add to the list. Loosely based on the 1896 opera La boheme and starring the likes of Idina Menzel and Tay Diggs, the film follows a group of young artists residing in Manhattan’s East Village. Struggling to make ends meet, their world is turned upside down as the HIV/AIDS epidemic rises in New York. A heartwarming – and often heartbreaking – story of how our friends become our chosen family, this film will stick with you long after it finishes. Given how much this will make you cry, we suggest having a fresh batch of tissues on hand.