Here’s Where To Watch The Best Christmas TV Episodes This Year

Gallery Best Christmas TV Episodes - Grazia

Every season of Gilmore Girls has a Christmas-themed episode, but we think they did it best the first time around. Forgiveness and Stuff sees Lorelai and Rory barely speaking after Rory accidentally spends the night with Dean, Lorelai uninvited from her parent's Christmas dinner when she can't make it on time because of work, and the whole family (plus Luke) forced together when Richard has a heart attack and is sent to the hospital. Stream now on Netflix.