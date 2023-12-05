Here’s Where To Watch The Best Christmas TV Episodes This Year

Christmas movies get all the fuss, but there’s something to be said about Christmas TV, too. There’s nothing better than seeing your favourite characters come together for the holidays and get wrapped up in family drama just like you do. We're all in this together!
Whether it’s an annual Christmas episode in a multiple-series-long programme like Gilmore Girls or Friends (although we'll be shedding a few extra tears anytime Chandler steps on our screens) or a one-off Christmas special (Gavin & Stacey, we love you), it’s magical either way.
From Ted Lasso to The O.C., The Kardashians to Schitt’s Creek, here’s where to watch the best Christmas episodes of your favourite TV series.
Best Christmas TV Episodes - Grazia
Gilmore Girls: 'Forgiveness and Stuff'
Every season of Gilmore Girls has a Christmas-themed episode, but we think they did it best the first time around. Forgiveness and Stuff sees Lorelai and Rory barely speaking after Rory accidentally spends the night with Dean, Lorelai uninvited from her parent's Christmas dinner when she can't make it on time because of work, and the whole family (plus Luke) forced together when Richard has a heart attack and is sent to the hospital. Stream now on Netflix.
Gossip Girl: 'Roman Holiday'
On the only Christmas episode of Gossip Girl, Blair Waldorf's dad, Harold, has come home for the holidays with an unexpected guest: his boyfriend, Roman. Blair being Blair finds it hard to mask her disappointment and plots to get rid of Roman for good. Meanwhile, Jenny and Vanessa help Serena plan the ultimate Christmas surprise for Dan - who has a surprise of his own for Serena. Stream now on Netflix
Sister, Sister: 'Christmas'
It's family drama to the max! Grandpa Campbell returns home for the holiday and reveals he owes $1000 to a loan shark – until Tia, Tamera and Lisa secretly repay his debt with money they'd saved for Christmas presents. It's a feel good reminder that family always comes first. Stream now on Prime Video
Schitt's Creek: 'Merry Christmas, Johnny Rose'
In hopes of making Christmas feel normal, Johnny wants to host a traditional Rose party just like they used to. However, getting everyone else on board is harder than expected. Stream now on Netflix
The Inbetweeners: 'Xmas Party'
This is bound to get some laughs. Will, unsurprisingly, is elected Chairman of the Organisation Party (after being the only one to have volunteered) for the end-of-term Christmas bash, and naturally ropes the other boys into helping him out. Simon, unsurprisingly, uses the opportunity to declare his love for Carli. Above all, Neil's outfit is unforgettable. Stream now on Channel 4
Black Mirror: 'White Christmas'
Spooky Crimbo fans, this is for you. Two men, Matt and Joe, are stationed at a remote polar station in the middle of a snowy wasteland. As they reminisce on stories of their lives, those stories are shown on screen, forming 3 mini-stores all combined into one. Stream now on Netflix
The O.C.: 'The Best Chrismukkah Ever'
As Ryan is introduced to a Cohen family holiday tradition, unpleasant memories of the holidays back home resurface. For Marissa, the festivities sink her deeper into her depression. Rent on Amazon Prime
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: 'Deck the Halls'
After Will realises Ashley has never experienced a real Christmas before, he goes out of his way to show her one – decorating the mansion inside and out, and naturally upsetting some neighbours along the way. 'Tis the season! Stream now on Now
Gavin & Stacey: 'Christmas Special'
Arguably, it's not Christmas without this gem coming on our TV screens. Ten years after the series ended, we saw the families back together once again for a Christmas special. Uncle Bryn's busy cooking dinner, Dawn is in shock, and some scandalous revelations come out in the pub. Stream now on iPlayer
Keeping Up With The Kardashians: 'Christmas Chaos'
A very reluctant Kris agrees to allow Kim to take over the annual Christmas (or should we say, Krismas) Eve Party, but the whole event is in jeopardy when Kim invites an unwelcome guest. Khloe has to save the day when niece North's hamster suddenly dies, and Kris is determined to understand the unconventional relationship between Kourtney, Scott and Sofia as the three holiday together Mexico. Stream now on Hayu
Buffy The Vampire Slayer: 'Amends'
As Buffy and her friends plan for a quiet Christmas, Angel is haunted by visions of his demonic past. Meanwhile, Willow tries to convince Oz that he's the one for her, and Xander tries to adjust to life without Cordelia. Stream now on Disney+
Friends: 'The One With The Girl From Poughkeepsie'
Just like Gilmore Girls, Friends has a Christmas episode every season - but our firm favourite is from season 4. Monica hires Joey just so she can fire him, Chandler tries to set Rachel up with a coworker, and Ross can't choose between two girls. It's classic Friends, but there's no doubt some bittersweet tears to be shed this year as we remember Matthew Perry. Stream now on Netflix
Motherland: 'Last Christmas'
If some of the best names in UK comedy all in one place is your idea of a Christmas treat, then Motherland's first Christmas special will fit the bill. Stream now on BBC iPlayer
Superstore: 'Christmas Eve'
The best place to get your annual Christmas photo with Santa? The local superstore, obvs! In this season 3 episode, Amy overhears her co-workers dubbing her the boring employee, so she decides to have a lil bit of fun. Sprinkle in some roommate issues, and it's a classic holiday special. Stream now on Hulu.
Ted Lasso: 'Carol of the Bells'
Kicking off the episode with some serious holiday blues, Ted finds things taking a turn for the better when Rebecca asks him to help spread some festive cheer. Meanwhile, Roy Kent ends up with a Christmas miracle of his own. It's a yes from us. Stream now on Apple TV
Glee: 'A Very Glee Christmas'
The first Glee Christmas episode produced some of the show's best holiday tracks, including Lea Michelle's "Merry Christmas, Darling" to Darren Criss and Chris Colfer's beloved "Baby, It's Cold Outside." Honestly, we're just looking for a reason to whip out our karaoke mics. Stream now on Disney+
Doctor Who: 'A Christmas Carol'
There's something intrinsically festive about Doctor Who. In their 'A Christmas Carol' episode, the classic Dickens tale takes on a sci-fi twist as Matt Smith stars at the Eleventh Doctor. Stream now on BBC iPlayer.
Modern Family: 'Undeck the Halls'
In a tale as old as time, the Dunphy kids end up on the naughty list as Phil and Claire threaten to 'cancel' Christmas in this season one festive episode. Stream now on Disney+
