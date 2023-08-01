All the best And Just Like That memes

Sometimes when you're poised to analyse something as disconcerting as a costume mishap, you have to step aside and acknowledge that another writer has already done it better than you ever could. That's what has happened with what will henceforth be known as 'the jacket', and has quickly become one of the best And Just Like That memes.

As Vulture writer Rachel Handler put it when discussing Aidan's cinched waxed barber jacket in And Just Like That: 'Is this technically a safari jacket, and if so, is the safari going to the Matrix? Did it belong to a gay Confederate soldier? Is it Criss Angel for Zara? (It’s Belstaff and it’s $600 and was allegedly designed for “extreme off-roading,” which I guess is what the character of Aidan is doing by wearing it.)'

And Just Like That, the Sex and the City spin-off that's currently in its second season, has proved to be the perfect tonic for long-term SATC fans who love to hate. Whether it be Steve's character assassination, Miranda's apparent personality transplant or Carrie's 'exit out of grief sex' discourse, this show provides pause for thought. And that's before episode seven when we were reintroduced to Aidan – former linen-wearing, spaniel-ownin furniture designer – and his tailored hunting blazer.

If that doesn't make you want to tuck into the best And Just Like That memes from season two, we don't know what will!