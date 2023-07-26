Is There Going To Be A Barbie Sequel?

The Barbie film has taken the box office by storm in its first week, which raises the burning question: is the film's director Greta Gerwig going to make a sequel?

Whilst it is perhaps too early to tell whether Barbie is going to flourish from a standalone smash hit into a bankable film franchise, it is a conversation that has cropped up. Multiple times.

Here is everything we know about the prospect of a second visit to Barbie Land.

What has Greta Gerwig said about a Barbie sequel?

Greta is highly likely to still be processing the fact she is behind the largest box office opening for a film directed by a woman. (In case you missed it, Barbie raked in $155 million on its opening weekend.)

But as she revels in the extraordinary response to her film - which has left her 'at a loss for words' - people have been dying to know if her creative Barbie juices are still flowing.

Of the future of Barbie, Greta confessed to The New York Times that the first film is all she's got 'at the moment'.

She explained frankly, 'I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I’ll never have another idea and everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream, but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero.'

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie have both addressed the possibility of a Barbie sequel. ©Getty

A sequel is not categorically out of the question though, so don't be too disheartened.

Speaking to ET at the Los Angeles premiere, Greta made clear that her focus is on the current project, but did not rule out spin-offs or further films.

She said, 'Honestly, I'm just focused on getting this one out and crossing all my fingers and toes. And then we'll see what happens after that.'

Earlier this year, the history-making director, 39, was asked yet again about the prospect of a Barbie franchise and she replied, 'I mean, it would certainly be exciting if it was.'

We wholeheartedly agree.

What has Margot Robbie said about a Barbie sequel?

Leading lady Margot Robbie - who also had a hand in producing Barbie as well as being at the helm - has remained relatively coy about whether she would come back for more.

During an interview with Time, the Australian actress acknowledged that there is an abundance of avenues Barbie could go down, but it isn't necessarily that straightforward.

'It could go a million different directions from this point,' she said. 'But I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels.'

What has Ryan Gosling said about a Barbie sequel?

Ryan Gosling hasn't explicitly voiced whether he would return as Ken, even as rumours swirl about a potential spin-off centred on the hunk.

But he has been implicit about working with the Barbie cast and crew again, which is great news for filmgoers desperate for a second instalment.

'I would work with Greta and Margot on anything,' he told ET.