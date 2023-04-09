Was Bake Off Right To Ditch The International Weeks After Racism Accusations?

An institution for autumn time in the UK, The Great British Bake Off is returning to our screens very soon – with quite a big difference.

A considerable part of the show’s legacy is its themed weeks and challenges. From Roaring Twenties Week to Vegan Week, they’ve given us some of Bake Off’s most memorable moments.

But Bake Off’s executive producer Kieran Smith has confirmed in a recent interview with The Guardian that there will be no International Weeks on the show this year. And the accusations of racism, particularly after 2022’s Mexican Week, are a huge reason why.

‘We didn't want to offend anyone but the world has changed and the joke fell flat,’ he said, confirming: ‘We're not doing any national themes this year.’

Last year’s Mexican Week got a large amount of criticism for being ‘offensive’ in its portrayal of Mexico’s food and culture. Japan Week and German Week also received backlash.

Off the back of this news, host Dame Prue Leith has stated that the show’s team ‘never go out to be controversial’, adding that it was ‘quite unfortunate’ that audience members were offended by elements of international week.

‘The thing about Bake Off is that it absolutely represents inclusivity and diversity and tolerance and togetherness,’ she said. ‘So the idea that we set out to insult anybody is ridiculous.’

Perhaps it’s true that the intention to offend wasn’t there, but the reliance on stereotypes such as sombreros and maracas and mispronunciation of words that could’ve been easily avoided just feel like unnecessary acts of ignorance. The UK is comprised of many different communities and influenced by many different cultures – and yet, the apparent solution to Bake Off’s accusations of racism is to go ‘traditional’.

‘We’re going very traditional,’ Smith said when asked what to expect from the new series. ‘We’re doing all the regular weeks: Cakes, Biscuits, Bread, Patisserie, Chocolate, plus Party Cakes is a new theme. No spoilers, but it features challenges I think viewers will love.’

Paul Hollywood has added that this year’s challenges are ‘approachable’. ‘In a way, we’ve returned to the philosophy of the first three series,’ he said. ‘There are some beautiful classic ones and they’ve been a big success.’

It’s great that a larger level of sensitivity is being shown when it comes to the planning of such a huge show, but it’s also a shame that an entire element that could undoubtedly champion diversity had to be eradicated, instead of perhaps an overhaul that could still celebrate other cultures that are valued in the UK.

As one person tweeted after Mexican Week: ‘You could have honoured an amazing culture instead of stupid racist jokes and tropes’.

Of course, offensive elements of a TV show should absolutely be removed – but wiping these themed weeks out altogether indicates a missed opportunity to celebrate many different international delicacies that are much loved throughout the country.

Perhaps it should’ve been a case of the GBBO team working a bit harder on interrogating what causes offence, and what elements of International Week could be progressive – instead of falling back on British traditions.