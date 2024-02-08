Everything You Need To Know About One Day Star Ambika Mod

She first burst onto the small screen as Shruti Acharya in the BBC show This is Going to Hurt in 2022. And now Ambika Mod is going to take the world by storm as David Nicholls' beloved character Emma Morley in Netflix's One Day.

She's off to a strong start, and with the bestselling 2009 novel a cult classic, the upcoming series has all the ingredients to be a smash hit: a formidable cast, 14 episodes to flesh out the full story, and the author David Nicholls's seal of approval. And, of course, she's a Grazia cover star.

Interestingly, Ambika very nearly turned down the role of Emma Morley. She was first asked to audition in the throes of This is Going to Hurt fame and wasn't sure of her next move. She is also a huge David Nicholls fan and first read One Day as a child, so she wasn't sure she was the right fit for the character. In true Emma Morley form, she tells Grazia, 'I envisaged the disappointment I would experience if I entertained the idea.’

Fortunately Ambika came to her senses a few months later and called her agent in a panic. She adds, ‘In the end, thankfully, I was the best person for the part. What I love is that we didn’t ignore the fact that I’m brown, but it’s not relevant to the plot. It’s just a story about love, friendship and growing up.’

But who is Ambika Mod? And what else has she starred in? Here's everything you need to know about her.

Who is Ambika Mod?

Ambika Mod is an actor, writer and comedian from Hertfordshire. During her time at Durham University, she discovered acting and sketch comedy and later performed at the 2015 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

She also performs improvised comedy at The Free Association in London. After graduating, Ambika worked as a personal assistant at Condé Nast while doing comedy at night.

In 2022, she was cast in her breakout role of Shruti Acharya in This is Going to Hurt. The series won BAFTAs for best actor, best writer and best scripted drama. You can keep up with Ambika on Instagram at @ambikamod.

How old is Ambika Mod?

Ambika Mod is 28 years old.

Where is Ambika Mod from?

Ambika Mod is from Hatfield in Hertfordshire. Her parents moved to England from India, with her mother arriving as a child and her father arriving in his twenties.

Who is Ambika Mod's boyfriend?

Unfortunately for nosey fans, there are no details about Ambika's private life or relationship status online. So if she does have a partner, she's hiding them very well...

What other TV shows has Ambika Mod starred in?

Other than her role as Shruti Acharya in This is Going to Hurt, based on Adam Kay's memoir about the trials and tribulations of being a junior doctor in the NHS, Ambika Mod has been in The Mash Report, I Hate Suzie, Pet Name and, of course, One Day.

Who does Ambika Mod play in One Day?

In One Day, a timeless story that revisits two university friends on the same date over a 20-year period, Ambika Mod plays Emma Morley. The role was last played by Anne Hathaway in 2011 – who put on a less than favourable Northern accent, sorry, we love you Anne – while Dexter Mayhew was played by Jim Sturgess.

In Netflix's adaptation of the book, which is executive produced by author David Nicholls, Dexter is played by The White Lotus heartthrob Leo Woodall. Fans of the book are eagerly anticipating the new series, which promises to include more of the original story and to honour the correct regional dialects.

The full series is available to stream on Netflix on 8 February.