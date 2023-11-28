The Best Airbnbs In Bath For A Relaxing Weekend Away

If you're looking for a city break that won't break the bank, look no further than Bath. With its renowned thermal spa waters, beautiful architecture and a reputation as the home of Jane Austen, the city has something for everyone.
Whether you're relaxing in the spa or hitting the shops, once the day's activities are done you will want a cosy place to come back and unwind in. Finding the perfect place to stay can be tricky, so we've rounded up our pick of the best Airbnbs the city has to offer. From cottages that give one in The Holiday a run for its money to chic townhouses, you will be sure to find a place with a unique vibe.
Discover these top-rated Airbnbs in Bath, which all have super hosts and are suitable for every budget. Just don't blame us when you find yourself not wanting to leave...
The best Airbnbs in Bath
Description
This stylish studio apartment hosts two guests, making it perfect for a romantic weekend away. The
Pros
- Spectacular views
- Stylish interiors
- Excellent location
Cons
- Only sleeps two people
- Small space
Description
Set within beautiful walled gardens, this quaint cottage is the perfect escape from the hustle and
Pros
- Dog friendly
- Beautiful garden
- Wood burning stove
Cons
- Outside of Bath
- Extra charge to bring a dog
Description
Built in the 1700s, this beautiful apartment is full of heritage charm with the original bath
Pros
- Good location
- Spacious
- Beautiful architecture
- Guest permit for parking
Cons
- Those sleeping in the living area can hear road and pedestrian noise
- Higher price point
4. Entire Cabin
Description
For those who want to feel in touch with nature during their time away, this quiet woodland cabin
Pros
- Romantic and peaceful
- Modern facilities
- Quiet location
- Dog friendly
Cons
- 6 miles from Bath
- Another holiday let approx 15 meters from the treehouse
- Not suitable for children
Description
If you want to get the full Bath experience, you can't beat staying in a Georgian villa.
Pros
- City centre location
- Beautiful architecture
- Free car parking
Cons
- Could be noisy
Description
For any book lover, what could be better than visiting Bath and staying in Jane Austen's very own
Pros
- Unique property
- Front and rear courtyards
- Good location
Cons
- Higher price point
Description
If you're looking for a romantic weekend away, it doesn't get much better than this rooftop
Pros
- Central location
- Rooftop terrace
- Ensuite bathroom
Cons
- Small space
- Higher price point
Description
If you want to visit Bath on a budget, then this guest lodge is the perfect solution. Tucked away
Pros
- Super-king sized bed (with twin bed option)
- Quiet location
- Ensuite bathroom
Cons
- Walk or bus into town
- Basic amenities