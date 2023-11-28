The Best Airbnbs In Bath For A Relaxing Weekend Away

If you're looking for a city break that won't break the bank, look no further than Bath. With its renowned thermal spa waters, beautiful architecture and a reputation as the home of Jane Austen, the city has something for everyone.

Whether you're relaxing in the spa or hitting the shops, once the day's activities are done you will want a cosy place to come back and unwind in. Finding the perfect place to stay can be tricky, so we've rounded up our pick of the best Airbnbs the city has to offer. From cottages that give one in The Holiday a run for its money to chic townhouses, you will be sure to find a place with a unique vibe.