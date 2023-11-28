  1. Home|
The Best Airbnbs In Bath For A Relaxing Weekend Away

For a perfect escape from everyday life.

by Alice Hall |
Abbey View Studio
Secret Garden Cottage 
The Courtyard Apartment
Entire Cabin
Luxurious Georgian Garden Apartment
Jane Austen's Family Home from 1801 to 1805
Luxury Rooftop Penthouse 
Quiet guest lodge
If you're looking for a city break that won't break the bank, look no further than Bath. With its renowned thermal spa waters, beautiful architecture and a reputation as the home of Jane Austen, the city has something for everyone.

Whether you're relaxing in the spa or hitting the shops, once the day's activities are done you will want a cosy place to come back and unwind in. Finding the perfect place to stay can be tricky, so we've rounded up our pick of the best Airbnbs the city has to offer. From cottages that give one in The Holiday a run for its money to chic townhouses, you will be sure to find a place with a unique vibe.

Discover these top-rated Airbnbs in Bath, which all have super hosts and are suitable for every budget. Just don't blame us when you find yourself not wanting to leave...

The best Airbnbs in Bath

1. Abbey View Studio

Price: £112 per night

Description

This stylish studio apartment hosts two guests, making it perfect for a romantic weekend away. The

Pros

  • Spectacular views
  • Stylish interiors
  • Excellent location

Cons

  • Only sleeps two people
  • Small space
2. Secret Garden Cottage 

Price: £144 per night

Description

Set within beautiful walled gardens, this quaint cottage is the perfect escape from the hustle and

Pros

  • Dog friendly
  • Beautiful garden
  • Wood burning stove

Cons

  • Outside of Bath
  • Extra charge to bring a dog
3. The Courtyard Apartment

Price: £258 per night

Description

Built in the 1700s, this beautiful apartment is full of heritage charm with the original bath

Pros

  • Good location
  • Spacious
  • Beautiful architecture
  • Guest permit for parking

Cons

  • Those sleeping in the living area can hear road and pedestrian noise
  • Higher price point
4. Entire Cabin

Price: £177 per night

Description

For those who want to feel in touch with nature during their time away, this quiet woodland cabin

Pros

  • Romantic and peaceful
  • Modern facilities
  • Quiet location
  • Dog friendly

Cons

  • 6 miles from Bath
  • Another holiday let approx 15 meters from the treehouse
  • Not suitable for children
5. Luxurious Georgian Garden Apartment

Price: £125 per night

Description

If you want to get the full Bath experience, you can't beat staying in a Georgian villa.

Pros

  • City centre location
  • Beautiful architecture
  • Free car parking

Cons

  • Could be noisy
6. Jane Austen's Family Home from 1801 to 1805

Price: £175 per night

Description

For any book lover, what could be better than visiting Bath and staying in Jane Austen's very own

Pros

  • Unique property
  • Front and rear courtyards
  • Good location

Cons

  • Higher price point
7. Luxury Rooftop Penthouse 

Price: £221 per night

Description

If you're looking for a romantic weekend away, it doesn't get much better than this rooftop

Pros

  • Central location
  • Rooftop terrace
  • Ensuite bathroom

Cons

  • Small space
  • Higher price point
8. Quiet guest lodge

Price: £81 per night

Description

If you want to visit Bath on a budget, then this guest lodge is the perfect solution. Tucked away

Pros

  • Super-king sized bed (with twin bed option) 
  • Quiet location
  • Ensuite bathroom

Cons

  • Walk or bus into town
  • Basic amenities
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us