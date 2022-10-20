Zara McDermott On Tackling Period Stigma: ‘I Want To Make Uncomfortable Conversations Comfortable For Women’

Recent research revealed that one in three young women feel unprepared for their first period, with the top three emotions experienced being fear, confusion and embarrassment. TV personality Zara McDermott has partnered with Always to normalise conversations about periods and help young people feel more prepared for when their first period arrives.

While periods are a normal part of life for women, the first one can seem daunting and overwhelming for teens and parents alike, especially when it arrives unexpectedly. The conversations surrounding them can feel awkward from both sides, but the statistics show that talking openly about them is more beneficial for your child. Always found that in households where periods are talked about openly, 63% of young people feel supported, 54% feel comfortable and 29% feel more confident.

To tackle the stigma, Zara took to the streets of London to encourage people; young and old, male and female to have open and honest conversations around periods.

What made you want to work on this campaign about period stigma?

Zara: If you know me and the work that I have done previously - I'm not afraid to start those uncomfortable conversations. So, this just felt so right. I know that the topic of first periods are a really uncomfortable conversation to have. One in three young women feel unprepared for their first period and that is a bit of a frightening statistic when it happens to all of us. It just felt so right to be a part of this campaign and just start having those more uncomfortable conversations. And hopefully, in the future, we can make them a lot more comfortable.

Through this experience, what have you learned about how period stigma and shame can effect young girls and women?

Zara: This stigma has always existed, and it has for centuries. Periods are something that has historically been considered as 'dirty.' It was something women felt the need to hide and conceal from others and something that you shouldn't really speak about. It's quite sad that something that affects every single woman is also something that they could feel shameful about. For me, this is just more motivation for a campaign like this to be super disruptive, and break that stigma.

What did you hear from people you stopped and spoke to ?

Zara: I was talking to a lot of young people on the on the street, especially, young females, and they were really openly having conversations with me about it. They were very honest that it's not really a conversation they could have with some of their male peers. Especially in schools, I think that the topic of of periods has always kind of been skirted around.

I remember my mum told me when she was in school that she told a teacher she started her period. The teacher just threw a book on reproduction at her and said, 'Read that.' So, historically it's always been there. I think today, society is becoming so much more open to having those conversations - but we're not there yet.

You also talked to a group of young men about period stigma - why did you do this?

Zara: It was great to speak to girls and women. But for me, I really want to have a conversation with a group of guys too to gain their perspective on periods. I was also talking to this fantastic mother and she said, "Yeah I talk to my daughter about periods but I also need to teach my son about how to care for a woman on her period. About what it feels like for her and how to handle it as a boyfriend or a brother. Basically reinforcing to him not to make women feel ashamed about."

Talking to the guys was insightful, and they were really open to talking about it which definitely surprised me a little bit. I was expecting them to be a little bit more reserved. That was obviously fantastic. I think also speaking to mums and hearing how important it is to them to educate their sons too is just as important to break that stigma.

Do you have any personal experiences?

Zara: Doing this campaign really made me reflect on when I was young. And it just made me kind of like brought back a lot of memories for me. I didn't want to have that conversation abut periods with my mum, because I was really scared of growing up and not being her little girl anymore. I was so awkward about having the conversation and didn't want to hear it - my mum cried, bless her! But to this day I'm still her little girl, nothing changed.

Do you have any advice for young women about to start their first period and mothers on how to talk to their daughter about it?

Zara: My advice for girls is don't be afraid to speak to an adult - your mum, grandma, aunt or your friend's mum. They've all been through it - every single woman goes through it and will understand so don't be afraid to have those conversations.

I think for mums - it's so important not to dance around the the nitty gritty parts of it. Periods are unique - they can change colour throughout the month and they have different smells. It's okay to have that conversation about the details to prepare your child for what they're going to go through. So, when the time comes they're not in the dark and they don't have any questions. Just give them the blunt honest truth about the fact that it can be painful and it can be uncomfortable.

You started out your career as a reality TV star but have pivoted to documentaries. Are you open to going back to that?

Zara: Nothing else gives you that amazing feeling of knowing you've done something positive in the world than coming home having learned something and telling a story. The fact that I get to give a platform and a voice to someone who may not have that - or educating people on a really important topic - there's nothing else like it. I've had this feeling since I was a teenager and I always knew I was going to be a storyteller. I really feel like I'm making a difference and I don't see myself on any other path.