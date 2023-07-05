Threads App: Meta’s Version Of Twitter Is About To Launch – Here’s Everything We Know

Facebookowner Meta is launching a new app called Threads which appears to be a direct rival to Twitter. The new app is the latest chapter in the rivalry between Facebook boss Mark Zuckerbergand Elon Musk, who bought Twitter in October - bringing in changes that have mostly left users unsatisfied.

The timing of Threads by Meta's release couldn't be more perfect considering the current rate-limiting crisis over on Twitter. Musk has restricted the number of tweets users can see, citing extreme 'data scraping.' The app has also announced that the popular user dashboard, TweetDeck will go behind a paywall in 30 days time. As Twitter users get more disgruntled with the unpredictable changes – Meta is giving users another exciting option.

Launching apps that appear to be clones of others isn't new in the world of social media, as technology companies try to emulate – and possibly improve on – the success of their competitors.

Although there are many other apps doing similar things - Threads could be the biggest threat to Twitter to date. Zuckerberg has a history of borrowing other company's ideas... and making them work. Meta's Reels is widely seen as a TikTok copy, while Stories looks similar to Snapchat.

If you’re not sure about the details of the app we’ve got all the inside knowledge for you. Here is everything you need to know about Threads:

What is Threads?

The App store describes Threads by Meta as ‘Instagram’s text-based conversation app,’ where users can ‘say more.’ The description continues, ‘Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow. Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favourite creators and others who love the same things – or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world.’

How will Threads work?

Although Threads is an Instagram based app – it is stand-alone and will need to be downloaded separately.

However, due to the Instagram link - you won't have to start from scratch. You can log in with your Instagram account and go through your existing follower list to choose exactly who you want to follow on Threads. So, users will already have their Instagram circles to draw from, instead of starting over and building a new community.

The concept of Threads by Meta is pretty straightforward, presenting a familiar enough interface that means it should likely be a smooth transition for Twitter users and new users alike. Meta has kept details limited on its App Store listing, but it's clear that users can reply to, repost and forward posts – very similar to Twitter. Additionally, you can also choose the audience who can reply to your posts.

Threads will also hoover up data on your phone, including location data, purchases and browsing history.

How will threads differentiate from Twitter?

The way users use Threads is pretty similar to Twitter. However, what differentiates Threads from Twitter is that it is decentralised, meaning no single individual or organisation owns or regulates it, similar to cryptocurrencies – exactly what Mr Musk, who acquired Twitter, envisions for the platform. As to any other details with usage - we will have to wait and find out when the app is released.

When and where can I download Threads?

The Threads social media app will be available to download from the App Store on Thursday. If you can't wait you can pre-order the app today. Compatibility-wise, Threads will be available on iPhones and iPod Touches that run iOS 14 or later. It won't be available for iPads – which is no surprise since Instagram also isn't on Apple's tablets.

Will I be able to use Threads on Android phones?

Strangely, Threads did appear on Google Play on Sunday but has since disappeared and, currently still seems to be unavailable. People are speculating that it was a mistake, but there are no further details available as of yet.

Is Threads free to use?