From Pop Stars To Property Moguls, The New WAGs Redefine The Term

Cast your mind back to the glory days of British football, just 15 years ago. No, it wasn’t the year England men’s football team won the World Cup (that hasn’t happened since 1966, sorry) nor was it a record high for goals scored by British players… but it was, in fact, the year of the UK went wild for WAGs.

The term created by tabloids that was deeply-entrenched in sexism, was turned on its head as the wives and girlfriends of footballs major players became fashion and celebrity icons in their own right.

Don’t get me wrong, they were still subject to sexist abuse, but they were also the blueprint for almost all of our noughties fantasies about glitz and glamour. Watching Victoria Beckham rub elbows with Cheryl Cole, the nights out with Alex Gerrard, Coleen Rooney and Abbey Clancy, the 2006 WAGs were like a girl band everyone wanted to stan.

These days, some of the partners of the biggest football players are still in girl bands, as well as property moguls and lawyers-to-be. We may not see them all hanging out together like we used to, but they still attract big followings of adoring fans – in the most 2022 way ever, of course, on Instagram.

So, as we move away from defining women merely by their footballing partners – who, no offence, are just good at kicking - let’s explore the illustrious, full lives of new crop of 2022’s ‘WAGs’ ... before the tabloids get a hold of pictures of them at the World Cup and pull feminism back a few decades.

Perrie Edwards

Starting with the most obvious name on the list, Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards is currently expecting her first child with Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Alex has represented England in the men’s national team in the past, but wasn’t called up this year. Edwards herself is having the season of her career, with Little Mix becoming the first girl band to win Best Group at the Brit Awards earlier this year.

The group have sold over 60million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling girl bands of all time with Perrie incredible vocals vital to that success. The South Shields-born singer currently has over 12million followers on Instagram and was once credited by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as part of the reason Alex bounces back from injury so quickly due to her – and his families – incredibly positive support.

Sasha Rebecca Attwood

Another much-talked about partner, Sasha Atwood - who goes by Sasha Rebecca on Instagram- is the long time girlfriend of Jack Grealish. The 26-year-old opened up about suffering vile abuse from trolls during the 2021 Euros, football fans jealous of her relationship with their favourite England forward. A model and make-up artist, Sasha has amassed near 150,000 followers on Instagram despite keeping her relationship with Jack intensely private.

'I keep things private off social media on all my open accounts because people are mean,' she said in a YouTube video about her relationship last year. 'It’s not been a secret at all it’s just something I’ve not posted about.

'I was receiving 200 death threats a day [ during the Euros ] , so many messages every single day and I still get them now all day every day,' she continued. ' [ Things like ] “I hope you die, I hope you get cancer and die, I hope your whole family dies, I hope the next time you’re in the car you crash it and die, I hope after Wembley you die” it’s just crazy. The scary thing is its young girls. I go on their accounts and they’re literally 13/14.'

It's no wonder she keeps her relationship offline then, highlighting an important issue we must all remember as the 2023 World Cup begins.

Kate Kane

A fitness instructor, Kate Kane is married to England captain Harry Kane – with whom she shares three children – Ivy, Vivienne and son Louis. Childhood sweethearts, Katie is not to be confused with Real Housewives of Cheshire Star Katie who shares the same last name as her.

Far from reality television, Kate – who formerly went by Kate Goodland – posts fitness content on her Instagram, which boasts over 150,000 followers on Instagram.

Fern Hawkins

Making an appearance at Wembley during the EUROs, Fern is the fiancé of Manchester United and England player Harry Maguire. A physiotherapist, Fern graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2017. She and Harry share two children together named Lillie Saint and Piper Rose, with Fern amassing near 50,000 followers on Instagram where she shares pictures of her family’s life.

Paige Milian

25-year-old Paige is the partner of Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, who scored the winning goal in England’s opening Euros game against Croatia last year. The couple have two sons together, Thiago and Thai – while Raheem also has a daughter named Melody Rose with a previous partner. Paige documents her life on YouTube and Instagram with near 100,000 combined followers. With a qualification in accountancy, Paige took a break from her career after the birth of her first child before going on to study property development. She started her own property business in 2019 called Milian Property Group, which currently has near 3,000 followers on Instagram. A future property mogul then, the family clearly seems to have power duo written into their future.

Mia McClenaghan

Mia McClenaghan may only be 21, but she’s set to become a changemaker in her own right studying law at Royal Holloway university. Dating England right-back Reece James for over a year, Mia has over 20,000 followers on Instagram where she recently posted about finishing her law degree.

Megan Davison

Childhood sweetheart of Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, Megan Davison is a University of Sunderland graduate with a degree in childhood studies.

She and Jordan share one son together. With over 50,000 followers on Instagram, Megan often shares pictures supporting Jordan with other partners of England football team, including Fern Hawkins and Charlotte Trippier.

Charlotte Trippier

While Charlotte is much more private online, she runs a fashion blog on Instagram called Style Up Sisters alongside sister Rosie Wray. Charlotte married England right-back Kieran Trippier in 2016, sharing two children together.

Rebecca Cooke

Long-term partner of Manchester City and England midfielder Phil Foden, Rebecca and Phil keep their relationship private. The couple have one child, and are currently expecting another, living in Cheshire in a £3.25million mansion.

Little is known about Rebecca’s work life, but her and Phil are thought to have been together since they were teens – becoming parents aged 18.

Chloe Wealleans-Watts

Yet another pop star, Chloe is part of up and coming girl group 303. The 21-year-old has been dating Mason Mount, who plays for Chelsea and England, for four years. Originally from Northumberland, Chloe is also signed to Storm Models and boasts near 30,000 followers on Instagram.

Rebecca Burnett

While her husband is currently recovering from an injury that’s keeping him from playing in the England squad, Rebecca is married to Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson. Little is known about her professional life, as the couple have opted to keep their lives outside of football as private as possible. However, the couple – who are believed to have met as teens – currently have three children together.

Rebecca Burnett with her children at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. ©Getty Images

Anouska Santos

Anouska shares a son with Manchester United and England left-back Luke Shaw, having been together since 2017. A friend of Love Island star Molly-May Hague, Anouska doesn’t post much about her work life but shares snaps of her adorable family often to over 24,000 followers on Instagram.

Ashleigh Behan

Another very private partner of a footballer, Ashleigh has dated Leeds and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips for 11 years. A make-up artist specialising in prom, bridal and evening make-up, Ashleigh appears to own her own make-up artist company online – although content for her pages is currently unavailable.