Here’s How To Donate In Memory Of Brianna Ghey

This weekend, a concert fundraiser in the memory of Brianna Ghey will take place in Manchester as part of the latest efforts to raise money for her mother, Esther’s, new campaigning initiative Peace in Mind. Brianna was killed in February last year, aged 16, after being targeted by two transphobic teens, Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe. Both were found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

On Sunday 18th February, mindset coach and trans activist Jaxon Feeley has organised the Live Your Truth event at The Brewers in Manchester’s iconic gay village. Hosted by Gaydio’s Paris Munro and Helen Scott, the event will see performances from JSky, Smashby, Gay Elvis, Christopher Hall and many more. Tickets cost £10 and can be bought here, or you can donate to the Crowdfunder directly here.

‘I am absolutely over the moon that Jax has chosen Peace & Mind UK to support with the Live Your Truth event,’ Esther Ghey said. ‘It sounds absolutely amazing and I'm really looking forward to attending and having a great night… With me, everything I do I want to be as inclusive as possible. I want to work towards breaking down barriers within society as a whole whatever people are experiencing are going through.’

Ghey has been campaigning to promote mindfulness in schools since September 2023, raising over £76,000 for Peace In Mind. ‘Our goal is to raise money to send teachers on Mindfulness in Schools Project (MiSP) training courses, which will provide more support for children of all ages - starting in Warrington, and eventually expanding,’ Esther explained on the Go Fund Me page. ‘The traumatic impact that [Brianna’s murder] had on my family was so enormous, that I decided to help make a difference to our society to reduce the risk of this happening again to another young person.’