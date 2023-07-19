A Man Proposed At His Girlfriend’s Graduation – And The Internet Is Divided

Graduation day is perhaps one of the most joyous occasions in your life. After years of studying, it's a day to reflect and celebrate with your family and friends - but how would you react if someone proposedto you during your moment?

This is exactly what unfolded at Newcastle University Graduation ceremony. As a woman took to the podium to receive her scroll and the audience applauded - another graduate appeared from the front of the stage. He then proceeded to get down on one knee and and the woman turned around in shock. The audience began cheering and even gave the couple a standing ovation. Although we can't hear her answer, she appears to say yes as he places the ring on her finger.

Although the audience applauded the proposal and she was smiling after he popped the question, social media doesn't agree with his choice and it has sparked a fierce debate about proposal etiquette. Many have said that by choosing to propose to her, he has just stolen her graduation moment.

One Twitter user wrote, 'I'd be raging if this happened to me like that is a graduation that literally happens once.' Another person wrote, 'Does ANYONE enjoy public proposals? Such a cliche/egotistical thing to do. This man just totally stole her moment.' A third person commented, 'This is NOT how you propose to someone.' Many people also pointed out the fact that the proposal was so public - this isn't always something people are comfortable with. They also noted how the other graduates waiting in the wings were outshined too.

Planning how you’ll pop the question to someone deserves considerable attention. The moment should be personal and authentic—which might mean it’ll look considerably different from what you’ve seen in movies. According to Brides, this graduate's choice is part of the major proposal mistakes to avoid - they strongly caution against proposing during a time that’s already marked by another holiday or special occasion. 'The proposal day should really be a standalone event,' she says. 'It’s about [ your partner ] and their moment.' In this case, it remains true. Once you finish proposing and go back to the graduation — immediately after it happens, the specialness of the occasion is swallowed up sooner than it should be. You’ll also have limited private time to savour the moment as just you two. However, some people like public displays of affection. We don't know the couple so can't go on to assume that this isn't what they enjoy.