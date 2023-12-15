Inside King Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles’ Wedding Day

King Charles II and Queen Consort, Camilla Parker Bowles, no doubt have one of the most famous love stories in recent history – and one that’s fast gaining more attention after the release of the final part of The Crown.

The pair fell in love back In the 1970s, marrying other people – with Charles wedding Princess Diana – before finally reuniting and tying the knot 35 years after they first met.

Royal weddings always call for glamour. After all, one need only cast their mind back to royal weddings of the past to be reminded that if there’s one thing the monarchy does well, it’s extravagance. But unlike Charles’ first marriage to Princess Diana, his second wedding to Camilla was a far more low-key affair…

Credit: TIM OCKENDEN/AFP via Getty Images

When did King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles get married?

King Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles on April 9th, 2005.

Where did King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles get married?

The duo had their civil ceremony at the Windsor Guilhall, followed by a marriage blessing at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Why didn't King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles have a big wedding?

Because they were both already divorced – with Charles splitting from the late Princess Diana in 1996, and Camilla from husband Andrew Parker Bowles in 1995 – the couple elected to have a civil marriage ceremony as opposed to the typical church service.

And it made history – with Charles being the first British royal to marry in a civil ceremony.

What wedding dress did Camilla Parker Bowles wear?

Camilla brought the glamour to her second big day, actually opting for two separate outfits for the celebrations.

Joining the elite list of Royal wedding dress designers, both of the queen consort’s outfits were designed by Anna Valentine and Antonia Robinson.

For her ceremony, Camilla opted for a plain cream-coloured silk bridal dress, with a matching coat. For her blessing, she jazzed it up by changing into a pale blue chiffon gown with a matching coat, complete with gold embroidery.

Camilla in her second dress. Credit: ROTA-Pool/Getty Images)

Unlike most royal brides, Camilla didn’t opt for a tiara. As she wasn’t walking down the aisle in a church, the Queen Consort opted for a white hat designed by Philip Treacy for the ceremony, and a feathery-gold headpiece for the blessing.

Who attended King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles' wedding?

A crowd of guests attended, including Princes William and Harry, and Princesses Anne, Beatrice and Eugenie. Camilla’s children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Parker Bowles also attended.

Why wasn't the Queen at King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles' wedding?

Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was noticeably absent from her son’s wedding to Camilla.

As was reported in The Telegraph, the monarch’s absence was in part due to her role as the head of the Church of England – meaning she must uphold the church’s values and discourage divorce. Naturally, attending your divorced son’s wedding to the woman he once had an affair with crossed some lines. Charles’ father, Prince Philip, also chose not to attend.

However, the rest of the immediate Royal Family all showed up to the big day – including best man William, as well as Harry and Camilla’s two children, Tom and Laura Parker Bowles.

The Queen did later attend the reception, though, posing for the family portrait.

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales and his new bride Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, with their families, L-R back row: Prince Harry, Prince William, Tom and Laura Parker-Bowles, L-R front row: Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla's father Major Bruce Shand, in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. | Location: Windsor, United Kingdom UK. (Photo by © Pool Photograph/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Where did King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles go on their honeymoon?

A tropical getway wasn’t on the cards for Charles and Camilla, with the two beginning their honeymoon in Scotland. Naturally, they stayed at the Balmoral estate. With royal duties calling, their first public engagement following the wedding was an appearance at Crathie Parish Church in Aberdeenshire.

Are there pictures from King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles' wedding?

Yes - there's a number of pictures from the King's big day!