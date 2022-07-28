These Are The Best Festivals That Still Have Tickets Left

After the pandemic robbed two summers of being loud and disorderly from us, festival season now feels more important than ever. And, although Coachella may have just taken over your Instagram feed, there's no denying that there are festivals that can do it better - because a chance of mud is half the fun, right?
The dream of getting drunk in a field and listening to our favourite tunes already has our pulses racing and, judging by the rate at which festivals are selling out, it seems we're speaking for the entire country.
With that in mind, take a look through our guide for everything you need to know about the best festivals you can still get tickets to this year. And don't worry, we'll be adding to this list as soon as new tickets drop...
Festivals that still have tickets left:
Grazia's Best UK Festivals 2022
Why would you go Creamfields once every summer when you could go twice?! On the 25th-28th August, Creamfields North returns to Daresbury for the biggest August bank holiday party of the season. The incredible line-up includes Bicep, David Guetta, Jamie Jones, Patrick Topping and tons more - with resale tickets available now!
If you're an indie rock fan still wanting to cling on to your teenage years, there's honestly not a better festival than Community, with this year's top acts being The Wombats and Two Door Cinema Club. And with a day ticket starting at £45, it's a relatively cheap day in the sun, too. Tickets can be snapped up here.
If you're looking for a family friendly festival then look no further. Wilderness festival is a four-day boutique festival combining live music, arts, wellbeing and an array of theatre, late-night parties, outdoor adventures and culinary experiences. Join in the fun on the 4th-7th of August in the idyllic Oxfordshire countryside.
We Are FSTVL returns to its spiritual home at Damyns Hall Aerodrome, affectionately known as The Airfield of Dreams. With a line-up including DJ powerhouses like Marco Carola, Camelphat and Carl Cox. Weekend tickets start at £120, and this is one you definitely don't want to miss.
Summer Love Festival marries authentic late 80s underground Acid House Culture with Modern Underground Dance Music Culture effortlessly to provide a boutique festival for discerning adults of all ages. From £67.75, you get to experience music spanning four decades of goodness! Click here to get your tickets.
Taking place 2nd-4th September, Sundown has it's coolest line-up yet this year. Headlined by AJ Tracey and Sean Paul, the three day event starts at £170 for the weekend and £55 for a day pass.
The inaugural edition of Creamfields South takes place this summer and anticipation for what promises to be a year to remember is reaching fever pitch. The best line up of the season, Creamfields South promises Eats Everything, MK, Solardo, Fisher alongside Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Eric Prydz, Becky Hill, Charlotte De Witte and many, many more! From 2nd - 4th June, this will be a bank holiday weekend to remember! Tickets start at £85 for a day pass or £220 for the entire weekend - but don't wait as they're going fast!
Field Day is back and bigger than ever to celebrate its 15th birthday. Headlined by Chemical Brothers, the electronic dance fest will takeover Victoria Park on 20th August with special guest Peggy Gou on the decks. Tickets now on 5th release for £70.
Sellng out in 2021, One Out returns with Areille Free, Chloé Robinson, Melé and many more incredible names across the electronic scene. Taking place on Apps Court Farm on 18th June, tickets start at £37.38
Widely considered the UK's best kept secret festival wise, El Dorado is a party-goer's utopia. Expect an immersive experience at Eastnor Castle with Groove Armada and Earth Wind & Fire headlining from 30th June-3rd July. Tickets available from £230 for the weekend.
From the 30th April-1st May, Sound City will return as the UK's leading independent festival for new music. Performers include Mae Muller, Crawlers and Self Esteem with tickets starting at £60 for the weekend!
Hospitality In The Woods is set to take place in the 98 acre green and lush location of Beckenham Place Park, which boasts enchanted woodland, large lakes and a Palladian-style mansion. The line-up includes High Contrast, Clipz and A.M.C for a weekend you'll never forget. Tickets start at £62.70 for a day pass.
Start of your summer with a bang this year, Parklife takes place from the 11th-12th of June with it's best line-up yet. Headliners include Tyler, The Creator in his first UK festival headline show and 50 Cent, alongside Megan Thee Stallion, Lewis Capaldi, Bicep (Live) and many more. The festival of the season, tickets start at £155 for the weekend - but they're selling out quick!
In Brixton's Brockwell Park from 27th-28th May, Wide Awake returns to London for the second year with headliners Bicep and Primal Scream. It's just around the corner, but tickets are still available from £49.50.
Considered London's go-to jazz, soul and funk festival, Cross The Tracks is headlined this year by Khruangbin and Joy Crookes with craft beer and immersive workshops also available on site on 5th June. Tickets available from £49.50.
This is undoubtedly the best pop festival in the UK. Steps, Anastasia, THE SUGABABES. Our nostalgic senses are having an overload. Get yourself down to Brockwell Park on 3rd and 4th June for the best weekend of your life. Tickets still available from £49.50.
Dubbed the 'godfather of small festivals', Truck Festival's site might be smaller than other's but their line-up certainly isn't. Bombay Bicycle Club, Sam Fender, Palace, it's giving us upbeat indie vibes from 22-24 July. Tickets available through an official resale. Sign up now.
From 21st-24th July, Latitude returns to the stunning grounds of Henham Park with performances by Lewis Capaldi, Foals, Snow Patrol and Maggie Rogers. Weekend tickets start at £175.40.
From the 16th- 19th June, Isle of Wight Festival will host Lewis Capaldi, Kasabian and Pete Tong in an incredible weekend taking over Seaclose Park. Tickets start at £208 for the weekend!
Brand new for 2022, Forwards festival is headlined by The Chemical Brothers, Jamie XX and Charli XCX is making her first Bristol festival performance. Taking place on Clifton Downs from 3rd - 4th September, Forwards combines music and activism to give attendees something to think about between sets. Tickets available from £56.89.
From 21st - 24th July, this independent boutique music and arts festival will take over Hertfordshire with an incredible line-up of superstars including Anne-Marie, Loyle Carner, Craig David and Annie Mac. Tickets start at £189 for the weekend.
On Saturday 4th June, a host of talented acts will take over Temple Newsham for a powerful day of music. Bombay Bicycle Club will perform alongside The Vaccines and Sea Girls - as well as many, many more. It's one you won't want to miss.
Bristol's biggest festival is back with headliners Bicep and Chase & Status. From 2-3 June at Ashton Court Estate expect international artists and a long Jubilee weekend to recover.