What Are The Earth Signs Of The Zodiac? Capricorn, Taurus And Virgo Traits Explained

There’s loads of evidence to suggest in times of political and social upheaval (ie, our lives for the past what feels like 85 years) interest in spiritual arts like tarot and manifestation spikes, and nowhere is this more clear than in the renewed popularity of astrology.

The practise of using the stars to map our destinies has been around for ages, gaining cult 20th century status in the psychedelic-induced 60s and 70s, but these days, you’d be hard-pressed to find a contemporary women’s magazine without a mention or two of horoscopes. That’s because women – and particularly millennial women - have embraced the zodiac in a big way in recent years, turning to celestial guidance for comfort and security when the real world lacks both.

Most people will know their star sign and what element their zodiac fall under – whether that be earth, fire, air or water – but do you know about what each of the groups represent? There are common characteristics uniting all the signs under each of the four elements, with fire signs typically described as out-going, enthusiastic and dramatic - but you can read more about that here, while air signs can be more aloof and analytical.

What are the earth signs of the zodiac?

Earth signs – made up of Capricorn, Taurus and Virgo – form the yin of the zodiac(along with the water signs) meaning they’re typically a calmer, more grounding force, representing ‘self-containing’ feminine signs’, according to Zodiac specialist IvyRoses Holistic.

IvyRoses describe them as ‘reliable and responsible, a “safe pair of hands”, people who can be trusted to get a job done without being distracted by whatever else is going on or whoever happens to come along.’

So far, so boring, but earth signs can also be ‘sensual, in that they take the time to appreciate life through all the physical senses of sight, sound, touch, smell and taste.’

‘Among the main attributes of earth signs are that they tend to be steady, reliable, low-risk attitudes, i.e. they often follow the slow but sure path to build material security,' says IvyRoses. 'One possible extreme is that people born under the earth signs may become excessively materialistic, to the point of appearing greedy. They can also become so involved with their own immediate objectives that they fail to take the feelings of others into account, at the very least they can appear to overlook them. In short, earth signs can become so focussed on immediate tasks and goals that they don't fully appreciate the wider aspects of life, including both the opportunities and the other people around them.’

What are Capricorn traits?

Attributes like patience, self-discipline and ambition are often linked with Capricorns, who are the type of people to make – and achieve – five year plans, and value being admired and respected over universally well-liked, which can sometimes come across as stubbornness. Despite their authoritative outward presentation, Caps can be insecure and lack inner confidence, which means they can become defensive particularly when they find they’re the butt of a joke.

What are Taurus traits?

It’s sometimes pointed out that Earth signs share such similar traits that it can be difficult to tell them apart, and like Capricorns, Taurus’ can also be extremely stubborn and ‘bull-headed’, generally set in their ways. But they’re also known for being trustworthy and reliable, as well as loving and patient with the people they care about. They prioritise security, comfort and pleasure and love to socialise, particularly outdoors.

What are Virgo traits?