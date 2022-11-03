The Best Date Night Restaurants In London For 2022

Finding a new date night restaurant in London is tricky. So often, we head back to our old favourites knowing exactly what to expect, nervous to waste precious pennies and much-needed romance on a new dud. But London is a city best known for its breadth of eateries, from understated gems to extravagant treasures. Seriously, there's a great place to eat every night in this city, and we've done the leg work eating out at every single one of them to nail down the best of the best... you're welcome!
So, if you're looking for a new date night restaurant or you're hunting down a new eatery for your girls night out - here's your absolute guide to the best restaurants in London.
Best Restaurants in London
Sachi have just launched their new autumn menu - and it's sensational. Seriously, it's quite possibly some of the best sushi we've ever eaten. Their sweet miso aubergine is comforting yet light and the wagyu tuna is so delicious you'll want to order it twice. Basically, expect a total celebration of Japanese culture in a relaxed and low-lit dining room you'll want to spend all evening in.
Positioned in the heart of Victoria, TOZI is a Venetian-inspired Italian restaurant serving cicchetti style plates including stunning tuna tartare and buffalo ricotta ravioli with black truffle. Their waiters are passionate about the food and knowledgeable about their vast wine selection.The atmosphere in the restaurant is chic without being frosty and sociable without being over-attentive. Head here for a relaxed and delicious dinner.
We started our evening at Beaverbrook Town House with two perfect espresso martinis at Frank's Bar. After soaking up the relaxed and sociable atmosphere we moved through to the adjoining Fuji Grill where we ate some of the best sushi we've had in London. From properly spicy tuna rolls to daring bream covered in Kentish ants for citrus flavour - this is a must visit for any sushi lovers bored of the same old California rolls.
Bun House, which offers Cantonese steamed bun heaven in London's Chinatown, has welcomed award-winning chef Joo Won for a pop-up running until October 4. Joo is serving a menu of South Korean and European-inspired sharing dishes, including his take on an Italian classic, a kimchi and cheddar risotto topped with poached egg and seaweed crisp (delicious) and his unique JFC - Joo's Fried Chicken – fried chicken paired with gochujang (red chili paste), ginger, honey and apple, topped with creamy cashews and coriander. Finish with a dark chocolate cremeaux with yuza marmalade, hoji tea and toasted grain cream.... and roll home happy. Click here to book.
Little Bat Bar is part of the world renowned cocktail bar Group Callooh Callay, with a 12 year track record for serving great drinks to amazing people. The Little Bat Bar food menu offers an impressive selection of small-plates, with dishes effortlessly fusing cosy Mexican cuisine with East Asian flavour and a whole lotta love. As well as small plates available every day from 5pm to 10pm, the bar also offers a bottomless brunch from 11am to 3pm each Saturday and Sunday, where £30 gets you 90 minutes of bottomless Prosecco or brunch cocktails, when ordered alongside a main brunch dish.
Just round the corner from Carnaby Street, Yeni Soho is the brainchild of Civan Er and Cem, who founded Yeni Lokanta in Istanbul. Their modern take on Turkish food comes on sharing plates, with treats including tempura courgette flowers, stuffed with aged feta and drizzled with honey, chilli, and almonds; aubergine baked with stilton, figs and sherry; and the dainty beef manti dumplings. Finish your feast with sütlaç (rice pudding) topped with oh-so-Instagrammable saffron sugar floss - and it all tastes just as good as it looks.
Known for its stunning Shoreditch rooftop, The Boundary Hotel has now opened its latest food hot spot: Boundary. Formerly the Albion Café, the 100-cover restaurant and bar serve modern British fare with a European influence, inspired by Swedish-born Head Chef, Robin Freeman. Flooded by natural light and inside/outside dining on the ground floor, menus include Devon diver scallops in anchovy and parsley butter, short-rib polenta and (obviously) loads of delicious cocktails.
With an open kitchen and warm decor, Kitchen At Holmes instantly makes you feel relaxed in the heart of Marylebone. Expect welcoming staff and dishes packed with flavour - from carefully crafted sharing plates to hearty bowls of pasta. We tried the tuna tartare, grilled octopus and lobster tagliolini and it did not disappoint.
Quite possibly the liveliest sushi restaurant in London, the Chotto Matte menu has an amazing fusion of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine. From their Black cod ahi miso to their dragon rolls and tuna tatami, this food is seriously good. Expect DJs and evening entertainment while you eat and sushi rolls finished off at the table with a theatrical blow torch char.
Set within a small and charming 18th Century building just off Green Park, Cyril Lignac’s Bar Des Pres has a Franco-East Asian fusion menu that includes marinated sea bass with yuzu and miso caramelised aubergine as well as classic California rolls and yellowtail sashimi. The upstairs restaurant is relaxed, light and elegant and if you want to continue your evening with some cocktails, head downstairs to their 1950s inspired lounge for drinks and light bites. Highly recommend.
Open fire cooking, natural wines, guest DJs spinning vinyl: everything about Caia just screams passion. Situated on Golborne Road in West London, the small plates restaurant simultaneously offers fine dining and a really good party. We opted for a signature MiTo cocktail (sort of like a Negroni) and then experienced the joy of small plates - aka, eating loads of everything. The octopus ragu and purple sprouting broccoli are must haves. Visit asap.