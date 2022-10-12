TikTok Has A New Conspiracy About Anna Delvey’s House Arrest

When it was announced last week that Anna Delvey would be released from jail and placed under house arrest, we knew that wouldn’t be the last we’d be hearing from her—even if she was given a court-mandated order to stay off social media.

And in her first interview since leaving prison, she told the New York Times on Monday she was ‘really really happy’ she’d been allowed to stay in New York. ‘That’s exactly what I wanted,’ Anna said from her East Village apartment. ‘I’m just hoping to get more freedom eventually.’

Despite being ordered to remain inside, with an ankle tag on, Anna has maintained visibility via paparazzi photos taken at her front door or out of her flat’s window. Dressed in all black, her outfits have been markedly chic, which has led to a new conspiracy theory on TikTok…

‘We all know that Anna Delvey called the paparazzi,’ one video claimed, now with over 18,000 likes. ‘She’s like, “You know what? I am Inventing Anna and the paparazzi is coming to me.’”

In the photos in question, Anna is wearing black stilettos, a head covering, large sunglasses and a trench coat. And the internet has gone wild for her post-prison fit: ‘The outfit is a vibe though,’ one user commented. ‘Sis is coming back stronger than ever,’ added another. ‘She IS the American dream,’ gushed a third. ‘I support her, I don’t even care,’ admitted a fourth.

Appearing to be leaving the apartment, many people questioned how Anna was outside if she has been placed under house arrest. To which TikTok detectives have speculated she’s going on an authorised outing to the doctors or her lawyer’s office.

Let’s be honest, Anna Delvey was always going to make house arrest look glam. And she’s even admitted to the New York Times that she intends to ‘glam up’ her ankle bracelet. ‘I’m not a glam-it-up type of person, but the possibilities are endless,’ she said.