‘We Need To Unlock the Full Potential of Childcare Support’

In the ever-evolving landscape of modern motherhood, the journey is as rewarding as it is challenging. Mothers across the UK navigate the delicate balance of raising children, pursuing careers, and maintaining personal well-being. Amidst this, the role of accessible childcare cannot be overstated. As the founder of Peanut — a platform dedicated to empowering women, especially mothers — I’ve learned that the underutilisation of government childcare support programs is a pressing issue that needs attention.

Despite widespread awareness, with 90% of mothers knowing about UK government childcare support, a startling gap exists between awareness and utilisation, with only 30% having used these resources. This discrepancy is not just a number; it represents countless women whose aspirations for economic independence and family well-being are being inadvertently hindered.

Recent government initiatives have sought to bridge this gap and provide substantial support for working families. The Universal Credit Childcare Uplift last summer was a significant development, allowing parents to access funds upfront, easing the transition into the childcare cost payment cycle and making it more feasible for them to seek employment or increase their working hours. The increase in the maximum amount of support to £951 for one child and £1,630 for two children was another step in supporting parents on the brink of entering the workforce or expanding their professional commitments.

Starting April 1 2024, the introduction of 15 hours of free childcare a week for working parents of two-year-olds marks the beginning of a phased implementation of expanded childcare support, acknowledging the vital early years of a child’s life. This initiative will be further expanded from September 1 2024 to include working parents of nine-month-old children, vital for new parents returning to work after maternity or paternity leave. By September 2025, the eligibility for 30 hours of free childcare a week will extend to all working parents of children from age nine months, demonstrating a long-term commitment to supporting working families.

The benefits of tapping into these expanded childcare support programs are profound. Research from the Peanut community reveals that 47% of mothers accessing support were able to return to work, while a significant 72% experienced reduced financial stress. Improvements in work-life balance and mental health were also noted, and the possibility of accessible childcare is encouraging nearly half of these mothers to consider expanding their families, transforming the prospect of another child from a source of worry to a joy.

The real-life stories from the Peanut community bring these statistics to life. Take Laura, a single mum by choice through IVF and adoption, who describes Universal Credit childcare support as a 'lifeline'. Or Rachael, a marketing professional and mother of one, who now sees the idea of another child as a source of happiness, not anxiety. And then there's Kat, a mother of two under three, who faced redundancy before her maternity leave ended but is now eagerly planning her return to work, viewing it as a 'new beginning' for her family. All because of the support the UK government is now providing.

These narratives are a call for action, highlighting the need for greater outreach and awareness to ensure that more families can benefit from the support available to them. As we continue to advocate for accessible childcare support, let us also work towards ensuring that every parent is aware of and can easily access these life-changing programs. It is through such initiatives that we can truly empower mothers, enhance family well-being, and foster economic independence.