Seven Villa Holidays We’d Book Tomorrow

While resort kids’ clubs and endless buffets of chips have their perks, when you’re booking for a family holiday, often a villa can be everything you need.

Privacy (aka no-one caring if your child wakes up screaming at 2am, 3am and 4am), communal living areas (aka places to go and play with toys when it becomes clear 4am is actually wake-up time) kitchens (aka somewhere to make endless coffee and cater to whatever your toddler’s current food whim is) and separate bedrooms (meaning no hiding in the bathroom once your kids have gone to sleep) means there’s a lot to be said for seeking out a villa stay.

More perks? You can squeeze in extra family members/babysitters. You can have several families nearby who all have their own space. And (is it just us that loves this?) you get to go a foreign supermarket to peruse the snack aisle. We know it’s controversial too, but often with a washing machine, you get to return home with clean clothes too (or leave that washing machine to gather dust, it’s your holiday…)

TUI’s villas page is dedicated to holiday villas and holiday apartments with flights in a range of great destinations from Florida to Cyprus.

Here’s our pick of some of the best on offer…

