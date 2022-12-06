Why Is Strep A On The Rise? Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Bacterial Infection

We worry about our children at the best of times, but with news of nine children in the UK tragically dying from an infection called Strep A, it’s easy to panic. UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said cases are higher this year. The best thing parents can do to protect their children is to understand the signs and symptoms.

Currently, there is no evidence that a new strain is circulating and it isn’t possible to say for certain what is causing higher than usual rates of these infections, according to UKHSA. They say the increase is most likely related to high amounts of circulating bacteria. There is likely a combination of factors, including increased social mixing now we're not in lockdowns, as well as increases in other respiratory viruses.

What is Strep A?

'Strep A is a bacteria that commonly causes sore throat or scarlet fever infections and is seen throughout the population. The treatment is with antibiotics,' explains Dr Dhanusha Dharmarajah, GP, The Law Medical Practice Group. While still uncommon, there has been an increase in invasive Group A strep cases this year, particularly in children under 10.

How does it spread?

You can catch it through coughs and sneezes and being near to someone who is infected, which is why some outbreaks are happening in schools. 'Although we are seeing higher than usual numbers of cases compared to last year, parents should still be reassured that severe illness is a rare complication of this common disease,' says Dr Dharmarajah.

What can parents do and what are the symptoms to look out for?

Parentscan look out for symptoms and seek help early, especially in a deteriorating child, Dr Dharmarajah advises. The symptoms are sore throat, headache, fever, and a pink or red rash. Early treatment with antibiotics can reduce the risk of complications such as pneumonia or a bloodstream infection.

The UK Health Security Agency advises anyone with high fever, severe muscle aches, pain in one area of the body and unexplained vomiting or diarrhoea to call NHS 111 and seek medical help immediately.

Will infections rise?