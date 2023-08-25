Seven All Inclusive Holidays Your Kid Will Happily Eat At

Remember the days of slowly working your way through a seven-course local taster menu with a wine flight to match? Well, sadly, for a few years of parenthood, those days are probably over.

Sure you might have lucked out and have a foodie kid who’ll chow down on everything from olives to oysters, but even the most adventurous of kids can be prone to getting in a strop at mealtimes. And every parent who has had a bad experience at a restaurant with their kids knows it’s no fun and tensions can run high.

So, if you’re trying to take it easy on holiday, then why not try and make it easy on yourself when it comes to mealtimes and give yourself the greatest chance of enjoying things.

That’s where TUI comes in. Their helpful and comprehensive website can give you the downlow on what you can expect at any prospective hotel. You can search specifically for family holidays, that you know will cater to your and your brood.

And even better, the range of TUI Blue Family hotels are really dedicated to being family-friendly. At these hotels, you can expect high-quality, healthy dining. Many of the hotels are geared up to deal with guests with special dietary requirements. And there’s the Children’s Healthy Eating Challenge too, which gives stickers to little ones every time they try a new healthy dish. The buffet restaurants also often have big tables that fit extended family groups perfectly too, if you’re in need of extra pairs of helping hands. There are lots of special kids buffet areas and they often have areas dedicated to warming baby food and milk too. They really are there to make family holidays easier.

Which of course is what you want. That any – if our experience is anything to go by – a constant supply of chips.

