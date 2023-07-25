  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Parenting

Nine Spanish Holidays You’ll Want To Book Today

Say hola to your next holiday…

TUI Spanish holidays
by Rhiannon Evans |
Posted
Slide 1 of 9
1
TUI BLUE Grupotel Turquesa Mar 
TUI BLUE Grupotel Turquesa Mar 
2
Aquasplash Estival Resort 
Aquasplash Estival Resort 
3
TUI MAGIC LIFE Cala Pada 
TUI MAGIC LIFE Cala Pada 
4
Protur Bahia Azul Apartments 
Protur Bahia Azul Apartments 
5
Bahia Principe Sunlight Tenerife 
Bahia Principe Sunlight Tenerife 
6
El Paso &amp; PortAventura Theme Park 
El Paso &amp; PortAventura Theme Park 
7
Elba Lanzarote Royal Village Resort 
Elba Lanzarote Royal Village Resort 
8
Leonardo Royal Hotel &amp; Suites Mallorca 
Leonardo Royal Hotel &amp; Suites Mallorca 
9
Marinas de Nerja Aparthotel 
Marinas de Nerja Aparthotel 

You’ve breakfasted on Pan Con Tomate, you’re sizing up a tortilla for lunch as the kids splash around the pool in the sun and a glass of rioja awaits you as a reward for a day of holiday parenting. It’s the Spanish holiday dream.

When we surveyed The Juggle followers about their holidays so far – and their booking intentions – Spain (mainland, the Canaries and the Balearics) came out top by far. And with so much to offer – sun, sea, food, wine, beautiful buildings and culture – it’s easy to see why.

So if you’re craving a Spanish getaway, we’re here to help. We’ve partnered with TUI this summer to help make your holiday-booking as stress-free as possible.

To that end, all of these holidays are part of TUI’s child-free places offer and are currently bookable for September should you be in need of a break soon…

Nine Spanish Holidays You'll Want To Book Today

1. TUI BLUE Grupotel Turquesa Mar 

TUI BLUE Grupotel Turquesa Mar
TUI BLUE Grupotel Turquesa Mar

tui.co.uk

View offer

Description

In Cala'n Bosch, Menorca, Balearic Islands, Spain 
While holiday might mean escape, it doesn’t

TUI BLUE Grupotel Turquesa Mar
Slide 1 of 1

tui.co.uk

View offer

2. Aquasplash Estival Resort 

Aquasplash Estival Resort
Aquasplash Estival Resort

tui.co.uk

View offer

Description

IN LA PINEDA, COSTA DORADA, CATALONIA, SPAIN 
You’ve got the babies… but have you got a water

Aquasplash Estival Resort
Slide 1 of 1

tui.co.uk

View offer

3. TUI MAGIC LIFE Cala Pada 

TUI MAGIC LIFE Cala Pada
TUI MAGIC LIFE Cala Pada

tui.co.uk

View offer

Description

IN CALA PADA, IBIZA, BALEARIC ISLANDS, SPAIN 
This uber stylish hotel has beautiful interiors

TUI MAGIC LIFE Cala Pada
Slide 1 of 1

tui.co.uk

View offer

4. Protur Bahia Azul Apartments 

Protur Bahia Azul Apartments
Protur Bahia Azul Apartments

tui.co.uk

View offer

Description

IN CALA BONA, MAJORCA, BALEARIC ISLANDS, SPAIN 
Sometimes a hotel room isn’t best for your

Protur Bahia Azul Apartments
Slide 1 of 1

tui.co.uk

View offer

5. Bahia Principe Sunlight Tenerife 

TUI Spanish holidays
TUI Spanish holidays

tui.co.uk

View offer

Description

IN PLAYA PARAISO, TENERIFE, CANARY ISLANDS, SPAIN 
This hotel sits in TUI’s Platinum range and

TUI Spanish holidays
Slide 1 of 1

tui.co.uk

View offer

6. El Paso &amp; PortAventura Theme Park 

El Paso & PortAventura Theme Park
El Paso & PortAventura Theme Park

tui.co.uk

View offer

Description

IN PORTAVENTURA, COSTA DORADA, CATALONIA, SPAIN 
We know from our survey, that most families

El Paso & PortAventura Theme Park
Slide 1 of 1

tui.co.uk

View offer

7. Elba Lanzarote Royal Village Resort 

Elba Lanzarote Royal Village Resort
Elba Lanzarote Royal Village Resort

tui.co.uk

View offer

Description

IN PLAYA BLANCA, LANZAROTE, CANARY ISLANDS, SPAIN 
Again a Platinum TUI resort and no wonder.

Elba Lanzarote Royal Village Resort
Slide 1 of 1

tui.co.uk

View offer

8. Leonardo Royal Hotel &amp; Suites Mallorca 

Leonardo Royal Hotel & Suites Mallorca
Leonardo Royal Hotel & Suites Mallorca

tui.co.uk

View offer

Description

IN PALMA NOVA, MAJORCA, BALEARIC ISLANDS, SPAIN 
It’s the sun terrace for us. Wow. The Leonardo

Leonardo Royal Hotel & Suites Mallorca
Slide 1 of 1

tui.co.uk

View offer

9. Marinas de Nerja Aparthotel 

Marinas de Nerja Aparthotel
Marinas de Nerja Aparthotel

tui.co.uk

View offer

Description

IN NERJA, COSTA DEL SOL, ANDALUCIA, SPAIN 
Located in beautiful Nerja this hotel is in a great

Marinas de Nerja Aparthotel
Slide 1 of 1

tui.co.uk

View offer
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us