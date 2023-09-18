All Your Questions About The Latest Car Seat Standard, Answered By An Expert

Buying anything in the family market can feel daunting - there's so much choice. But when it comes to equipment designed to protect your child and keep them safe (like car seats) that can step up a level.

The latest car seat safety standard is known as R129 and there’s some key elements for parents to be aware of. To help you understand what you need to know, we asked The Juggle's audience what they wanted and needed to know, then got Graco's Consumer and Trade Marketing Manager Luisa Rollins-Svensson to sit down to answer them.

If you have more questions though, you can also head to the Graco Village site online. The Graco Village site is dedicated to helping new parents navigate a whole variety of topics - and they have a special section dedicated to car seat safety, entitled 'S.A.F.E Journeys'.

There are three key elements to the latest R129 child car seat safety standard.

Car seats are now Side Impact Tested (many R44 seats are side-impacted, but it is not a legal requirement). R129 seats are designed to protect better than ever from the side.

Children must sit rearward facing until they're minimum 75cm tall, minimum 15 months old This is because it has been proven that rearward facing is much safer for the child in the event of an accident. Many manufacturers, including Graco are encouraging children to stay rearward till they are four years old.

Suitability is based on height This is in order to simplify the process so parents feel confident they have made the right choice. R129 suitability is based on height alone.

R44 seats are still legal to use in the UK but will be phased out in the shops till September 2024 when they will no longer be on sale.

Below, you can find some of the questions you wanted to know - and Luisa's expert answers.

What are the different car seat standards parents should be aware of?

We know from recent research with parent groups, that most parents don’t fully understand what all the different safety standards mean and prefer to rely on local retailers and the reputation of manufacturers to ensure that their child is safe.

However, at the moment there are two main safety standards to be aware of in the UK, which once you hear that, might cause concern or confusion. At Graco we want to make sure that every parent is confident in understanding the differences so can make informed choices and be confident their little one is as safe as possible. We have just launched the Safe Journeys website which provides all the information parents will need to make the right choice for their little one. Here is a little more information to get you started.

Currently there are two main safety standards to be aware of: R44 and R129.

R44 is based on your child's weight and car seats are divided into ‘groups’ based on weight, with some covering multiple groups.

R129 is the newer standard, that simplifies the car seat selection process. The correct car seat is based on your child’s height. In addition, all kids must sit rearward facing until they reach 75cm, minimum of 15 months of age.

R129 car seats must also undergo extensive side impact testing. While at Graco, we already test for side impact on all our car seats, this new measure will ensure the standard is met industry wide.

What are the key things I need to know about R129?

There is so much to remember when you have little ones, the last thing we can expect parents to do is remember the specifics of car seat safety standards, or spend their precious time searching them up! So, we devised the below memorable acronym using the word S.A.F.E for parents and carers to understand and easily remember the key points for R129:

S.A.F.E Journeys with Graco

S - Size of your child. R129 car seat compatibility is now measured by the length, or height of the child. Manufacturers will still give you an indication of age, to remind you to check their height and if they are still suitable for the seat they are in.

A - Advanced Side Impact Protection. It is standard that all R129 car seats must have side impact testing. R129 car seats have improved reinforced frames to protect the child in the event of a collision.

F - Fitting formulas ensure the car seat fits your car. There are various ways to install an R129 car seat into the car, follow manufacturer guidelines and visit high street experts to ensure you have the right seat for your car.

E - Extended rearward facing until a minimum of 15 months old. At Graco, we recommend rearward travel until four years of age for the best protection to the child’s neck and spine.

Do I have to change my R44 seat?

You do not have to change your R44 car seat, so long as you are sure that your child is in the correct Group seat, for their age and stage of development. You can also still travel in the EU with an R44 standard car seat, but these seats will be phased out and no longer sold by retailers after 1st September 2024.

Do I have to get rid of the car seats I already have and buy new ones?

No please don’t change your car seat if it suits your car and your little one! All R44 and R129 car seats are still approved for use in the UK.

What does it mean for those expecting a newborn?

For all expectant parents, firstly congratulations! You still have a choice whether you purchase an R44 or R129 standard car seat. Both currently comply with UK regulations but with R129 car seats, the selection process has been simplified to be based on a child’s height alone and you know you will have advanced side impact protection. In an R129 car seat, your child must also sit rearward till they are 75cm in height, which is roughly 15 months old. At Graco we recommend sitting rearward till 4 years and we have a selection of seats to protect children rearward till this age.

My little girl keeps managing to get her arms free from her car seat - is there a better model or something I can do?

This is something that many parents and carers tackle. Firstly, make sure your child is in the right car seat. If it’s an R44 car seat this will be determined by their weight and if it’s an R129 seat, this will be based on your child’s height. Then check the height of the harness is right – you can refer to the manufacturer’s guidelines for the right fitting information. And, ensure your child isn’t wearing thick clothing, such as jumpers or coats, as this can cause gaps between the harness and child and make it easier to escape from. The harness must be pulled tight to the child’s clothing and if it’s cold, their coat should be laid back on top of them once they are secured. There’s a handy check you can make to ensure the 5-point harness is secure, and not too loose. Try to pinch the belt strap – if you can pinch it so the fabric bunches in your fingers, the harness is too loose.

Do the changes apply in Northern Ireland?

Yes, R129 applies in Northern Ireland.

I'm struggling to find a rear facing seat that suits a toddler - can you help?

Yes, we have a few rear-facing Graco car seats you can choose from for your toddler. We recommend a child is rearward facing up to four years old and this is possible with a number of our seats. First the Graco Turn2Me™ i-Size R129, which is suitable up to 105cm (approx four years). This parent-favourite car seat rotates 360º and has a one-hand spin, so getting your little one in and out of the vehicle is easier than ever.

We also offer SlimFit R129. SlimFit is one of Graco’s best-selling car seats and now with the R129 safety standard, it’s set to go from strength to strength. A 2-in-1 convertible car seat, using the seat’s included padded newborn insert, it provides rearward facing from birth (40cm) to four years (105cm), and forward facing all the way to 145cm tall (approximately 12 years).

Please head to the S.A.F.E. Journeys website to learn more about the safety standards, connect to experts on a variety of car seat related subjects and see Graco’s full range.