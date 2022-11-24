  1. Home
Everything You Should Buy From JoJo Maman Bébé’s 30% Off Christmas Sale

From sweet knitted suits to toys...

Baby opening christmas present
by Natalie Corner |
Posted

JoJo Maman Bébé has the royal seal of approval having been worn by members of the Royal Family, and it's one of the leading baby and maternity boutiques in the UK. We also love the brand's passion for sustainability, diversity and inclusivity.

Although JoJo Maman Bébé doesn't do a sale as part of Black Friday, it is running an up to 30% off sale on selected items. We've had a good look and it's full of amazing savings for Christmas, with everything from sweet knitted suits to toys that will keep them occupied on the big day (fingers crossed).

There are plenty of deals to be had on the site and we've picked out our favourites below.

Gallery

SHOP: The Best Bargains

JoJo Maman Bébé, Brown Lion Cotton Towelling Robe
1 of 15

Roar! This adorable dressing gown speaks for itself. Too cute.

JoJo Maman Bébé, Men's Navy Penguin Fair Isle Jumper
2 of 15

This Christmas jumper, decorated with festive stripes and penguins, is just on the right side of jazzy.

JoJo Maman Bébé, Blue Snowman Fair Isle Knitted Baby Set
3 of 15

This knitted two-piece couldn't be cuter for Christmas.

JoJo Maman Bébé, Orange Penguin Sweatshirt
4 of 15

Isn't this snuggly penguin sweet?

JoJo Maman Bébé, Christmas Skittles
5 of 15

This festive family of skittles will keep your little ones quiet.

JoJo Maman Bébé, Grey Penguin Cosy Velour Pramsuit
6 of 15

This penguin cosy is perfect for winter buggy walks.

JoJo Maman Bébé, Red Tartan Woven All-In-One Pyjamas
7 of 15

These tartan pyjamas and perfect for opening presents.

JoJo Maman Bébé, Skip Hop Explore & More Jumpscape Foldaway Jumper
8 of 15

This jumper will provide hours (possibly!) of hands-free entertainment.

JoJo Maman Bébé, Pocket Woodland Creatures
9 of 15

These woodland creatures are perfect for playing or for decorating a nursery.

JoJo Maman Bébé, Cosy Reindeer Slipper Boots
10 of 15

Keep their tooties toasty warm in these reindeer slippers.

JoJo Maman Bébé, Dino Abacus
11 of 15

This dinosaur-themed abacus will get them counting.

JoJo Maman Bébé, Cream My First Christmas Bib
12 of 15

This 'My First Christmas' bib is perfect for Christmas Day.

JoJo Maman Bébé, Fox Xylophone
13 of 15

This fox xylophone will be fantastic fun for budding musicians.

JoJo Maman Bébé, Dinosaur Egg & Spoon Race Set
14 of 15

When was the last time you had an egg and spoon race?

JoJo Maman Bébé, Cream Reindeer Knitted Baby Set
15 of 15

With its candy cane-stripes, this is one of the best knitted two-pieces we've seen.

How much does delivery cost on JoJo Maman Bébé?

Delivery from JoJo Maman Bébé costs £3.95 but is free for orders over £39. Click and Collect is available for free from stores, whilst next-day delivery options start from £6. Check the brand site for specific Christmas delivery dates.

