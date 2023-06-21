It’s Time To Transform Your Playtime

As a kid, there’s a lot of things you’ll never say when you’re the adult.

‘Because I told you so!’

‘If you’re hungry, there’s fruit!’

And of course… ‘We never had that back in my day!’

Given the army of tech we seem to pack for every trip longer than seven minutes (alongside 27 snacks, gigantic water bottles and nine changes of clothes) it can be hard to agree to their favourite toys, too. It’s not like we grew up in a Hovis advert, but thinking about some of the things we played with, when your child owns a tablet that has enough technology inside to launch a space rocket… well, the difference feels like a chasm.

Not to regress back into kid mode, but might we just say, ‘Oh shut up mum, you’re wrong’? Because, actually, research has foundthat one of the most nostalgic 90s toy brands was Transformers. And they’re still going as strong as ever.

To celebrate the launch of Transformers: Rise of the Beast in cinemas, you can enjoy jumping back into the world of Cybertron and play with family favourites like Optimus Prime and Bumblebee alongside the next generation of toys like Mirage and Optimus Primal.

In fact, with the release of a whole new range of Transformers, it’s time to get up into the attic (or let’s face it, they’re probably still in your parents’ attic) and get your cross-generational play on, just like (another 90s icon) Bradley McIntosh (formerly of S Club 7) and his adorable son Kairo.

S Club Bradley McIntosh and son Kairo show how playtime is best served as research shows over half of parents are too busy.

Just like Bradley, you can enjoy rediscovering your favourite old toys, and playing with the new versions. And let’s face it, happy parent geeking out and getting nostalgic, happy kid. We’re sure that’s how the phrase goes.

The new range, including Beast Mode Bumblebee (which we’ve got our eye on) is available to purchase from Amazon, Smyth Toys and The Entertainer.

And as all Transformers fans know, there’s more to the toys than meets the eye – the changeable toys are great for some absorbing one-on-one time with your little one.

And sorry, but if your kids get to have better toys than us, at least we get to choose which ones to buy, and make them ones we can enjoy, too. Enter this amazing Bumblebee 2 in 1 Mask. We feel like we’re seven again.