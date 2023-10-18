13 Easy And Fun Halloween Crafts For Kids Of All Ages

Whereas Halloweens gone by were all about house parties, costume competitions and freezing to death on the tiles, once you have a family, it becomes all about the kids. From mastering the kids' Halloween costumes (and earning umpteen parent brownie points) to preparing your trick-or-treating route, Halloween is up there as an event that kids (and parents) adore most.
But with Halloween inching closer every year to becoming almost entirely about how many sweets they can eat before you have to send them to bed in a sugar-filled stupor, isn't it time we get back to some good old-fashioned family fun? Halloween crafts are a brilliant way to engage their brains, work together on a project and create something lovely - and spooky - for them to proudly display in your home.
From classic pumpkin carving to DIY Halloween wreaths, and even a gingerbread Halloween house, there are loads of activities you can do with your kids in the run-up to the spookiest day of the year. Here are some of our favourite Halloween crafts for kids to inspire you.
SHOP: Our Favourite Halloween Crafts For Kids
This glow-in-the-dark trick-or-treat bag kit not only allows them to flex their creativity, but
Let your kids loose with a paintbrush and create some spook-tacular painted ornaments.
Build and decorate this delicious haunted house, with pre-baked pieces for ease.
With enough accessories to keep them busy for hours, these Halloween wreaths are perfect for your
Mess-free pumpkin decorations do exist, as proven by this 50-piece pumpkin decorating kit.
Packed with modelling clay and materials to personalise their own spooky scene, this snow globe is
Create your own decorations with these quirky hanging shapes.
Create delicious milk chocolate ghoulies with this simple and easy Halloween lollipops kit.
Assemble your own spooky scene with this wooden haunted house kit.
This treasure hunt kit isn't technically a craft kit, but it will keep them busy. Plus, the whole
Make your own glow-in-the-dark spider, pumpkin and haunted house suncatchers to spook up your home.
One for the Potterheads - this cute lantern kit brings their wizarding dreams to life. Psst -