13 Easy And Fun Halloween Crafts For Kids Of All Ages

Whereas Halloweens gone by were all about house parties, costume competitions and freezing to death on the tiles, once you have a family, it becomes all about the kids. From mastering the kids' Halloween costumes (and earning umpteen parent brownie points) to preparing your trick-or-treating route, Halloween is up there as an event that kids (and parents) adore most.

But with Halloween inching closer every year to becoming almost entirely about how many sweets they can eat before you have to send them to bed in a sugar-filled stupor, isn't it time we get back to some good old-fashioned family fun? Halloween crafts are a brilliant way to engage their brains, work together on a project and create something lovely - and spooky - for them to proudly display in your home.

From classic pumpkin carving to DIY Halloween wreaths, and even a gingerbread Halloween house, there are loads of activities you can do with your kids in the run-up to the spookiest day of the year. Here are some of our favourite Halloween crafts for kids to inspire you.

SHOP: Our Favourite Halloween Crafts For Kids