13 Easy And Fun Halloween Crafts For Kids Of All Ages

For a ghoulishly good time (sorry).

by Jade Moscrop |
Updated
1
Make Your Own Halloween Trick Or Treat Bag Craft Kit
2
Paint Your Own Halloween Box
3
Haunted House Diy Kit
4
DIY Halloween Wreath
5
Halloween Mini Pumpkin Decorating Craft Kit
6
DIY Magical Snow Globe Craft Kit
7
Spooky Halloween Decorations Make Your Own Kit
8
Choc On Choc Halloween Lollipops
9
Baker Ross FX184 Haunted House Wooden Kits
10
Halloween Spooky Treasure Hunt Kit
11
Paint Your Own Halloween Suncatchers
12
Baker Ross AX203 Halloween Wizard Lantern Kits
13
Premium Needle Felting Starter Kit Halloween
Whereas Halloweens gone by were all about house parties, costume competitions and freezing to death on the tiles, once you have a family, it becomes all about the kids. From mastering the kids' Halloween costumes (and earning umpteen parent brownie points) to preparing your trick-or-treating route, Halloween is up there as an event that kids (and parents) adore most.

But with Halloween inching closer every year to becoming almost entirely about how many sweets they can eat before you have to send them to bed in a sugar-filled stupor, isn't it time we get back to some good old-fashioned family fun? Halloween crafts are a brilliant way to engage their brains, work together on a project and create something lovely - and spooky - for them to proudly display in your home.

From classic pumpkin carving to DIY Halloween wreaths, and even a gingerbread Halloween house, there are loads of activities you can do with your kids in the run-up to the spookiest day of the year. Here are some of our favourite Halloween crafts for kids to inspire you.

SHOP: Our Favourite Halloween Crafts For Kids

1. Make Your Own Halloween Trick Or Treat Bag Craft Kit

Make Your Own Halloween Trick Or Treat Bag Craft KitNOTHS
Price: £15

www.notonthehighstreet.com

Description

This glow-in-the-dark trick-or-treat bag kit not only allows them to flex their creativity, but

2. Paint Your Own Halloween Box

Paint Your Own Halloween BoxEtsy
Price: £6.50+

www.etsy.com

Description

Let your kids loose with a paintbrush and create some spook-tacular painted ornaments.

3. Haunted House DIY Kit

Haunted House Diy KitNOTHS
Price: £20

www.notonthehighstreet.com

Description

Build and decorate this delicious haunted house, with pre-baked pieces for ease.

4. DIY Halloween Wreath

DIY Halloween WreathAmazon
Price: £16.99

Description

With enough accessories to keep them busy for hours, these Halloween wreaths are perfect for your

5. Halloween Mini Pumpkin Decorating Craft Kit

Halloween Mini Pumpkin Decorating Craft KitNOTHS
Price: £12.99

www.notonthehighstreet.com

Description

Mess-free pumpkin decorations do exist, as proven by this 50-piece pumpkin decorating kit.

6. DIY Magical Snow Globe Craft Kit

DIY Magical Snow Globe Craft KitAmazon
Price: £13.92

Description

Packed with modelling clay and materials to personalise their own spooky scene, this snow globe is

7. Spooky Halloween Decorations Make Your Own Kit

Spooky Halloween Decorations Make Your Own KitNOTHS
Price: £13

www.notonthehighstreet.com

Description

Create your own decorations with these quirky hanging shapes.

8. Choc On Choc Halloween Lollipops

Choc On Choc Halloween LollipopsOcado
Price: £8.50

www.ocado.com

Description

Create delicious milk chocolate ghoulies with this simple and easy Halloween lollipops kit.

9. Baker Ross FX184 Haunted House Wooden Kits

Baker Ross FX184 Haunted House Wooden KitsAmazon
Price: £8.95

Description

Assemble your own spooky scene with this wooden haunted house kit.

10. Halloween Spooky Treasure Hunt Kit

Halloween Spooky Treasure Hunt KitNOTHS
Price: £7.35

www.notonthehighstreet.com

Description

This treasure hunt kit isn't technically a craft kit, but it will keep them busy. Plus, the whole

11. Paint Your Own Halloween Suncatchers

Paint Your Own Halloween SuncatchersThe Works
Price: £2

www.theworks.co.uk

Description

Make your own glow-in-the-dark spider, pumpkin and haunted house suncatchers to spook up your home.

12. Baker Ross AX203 Halloween Wizard Lantern Kits

Baker Ross AX203 Halloween Wizard Lantern KitsAmazon
Price: £9.87

Description

One for the Potterheads - this cute lantern kit brings their wizarding dreams to life. Psst -

13. Premium Needle Felting Starter Kit Halloween

Premium Needle Felting Starter Kit HalloweenNOTHS
Price: £42

www.notonthehighstreet.com

Description

For older kids (14+) who love to create, this needle-felting starter kit has everything they need

