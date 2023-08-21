Over On TikTok People Are Cracking Eggs On Their Kids’ Heads

Parenting and social media always rub along unsteadily - there are useful and helpful moments, there are outcries, there's tension and debate, and occasionally, things go a little... strange.

Over on TikTok debate is rife because a trend has emerged where you crack an egg on your child's head.

See, strange.

There's not much more to it - or thought behind it - than that. The camera is set up as a parent and child stand in front of it ready to bake something. Then the parent - out of nowhere it seems - cracks the egg on the child's head and captures their reaction.

The reactions - and the act itself - are what have been gaining the comments. While some kids laugh - and one, is now infamously prompted to say 'What the f*ck' - others (quite understandably) look furious and even burst into tears.

One of those that's been particularly critical of the trend is user Sarah Adams, known as @mom.unchartered on TikTok.

In a video she posted in response to the trend, she says: 'Are we that bored as parents and desperate for content that we need to post on the internet so bad because it is so consuming to be a part of our world?... And the dopamine hit, and the likes and views, that we now in 2023 are cracking eggs on our children’s heads in hopes that they have an entertaining reaction that we can post publicly online to entertain strangers?

'What are we doing? Why are we doing this?'

The hashtag #eggcrackchallenge has had more than 55 million views so far. Things have already even become so heated that parenting experts and doctors are already responding to the videos on TikTok. Everything will always eat itself it seems...

People vary from just saying it's a bit mean and could be painful to raising concerns about raw egg and health and safety. Some parenting experts have done whole videos on consent and trust issues with your kids.

Many of the videos now have the comments turned off.

So, what do you think? Just a bit of fun that people are over-reacting to? Or a trend that shows how far down the rabbit hole we've disappeared.