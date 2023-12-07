You Don’t Need To Be Mother Christmas This Year

It’s December and the familiar sights and sounds of joy and merriment are all around. We’ve cracked out Bublé, Home Alone has had it’s first playout of the season, meals are being rounded off by a cheese plate with a legitimacy that the true spirit of Christmas brings.

The to-do list is off the chart; It’s catering for dietary requirements as well as knowing the festive favourites of different family members; it’s showing up to the drinks you agreed to when you were less tired. It’s ensuring everyone has been remembered and travel plans are communicated clearly. It’s creating lists – for you, for them, for Santa. It’s attending the many school events having spent time sourcing a costume and learning lines and new songs – knowing Little Donkey on the recorder won’t save you now.

I see women all around me striving to make it magical for others. And all this is to be done while sparkling and embodying festive cheer.

But what I hear is how tired women are. Dammit, I feel it.

Look, I don’t want to be all Scrooge-like – it is a lovely time. But how has it happened that we put so much pressure on ourselves to make it lovely, like we’re Mrs Claus herself? And if you’re angrily banging around in the kitchen muttering ‘Merry bleedin’ Christmas’ and necking Baileys from the bottle, is anyone enjoying it?

I am also not suggesting that it’s as simple as needing to ‘chillout and relax’. There is expectation, in part from those around us, plus a large dose of feeling like we should step into this role.

Have you ever known a woman relaxed at Christmas? Even if she gives off relaxed, if you snuck in later would she be sitting on the edge of the bed, a shell of her hostess self, wishing she could just. lie. down? Think Emma Thompson in Love Actually but instead of Alan Rickman doing the dirty, the whole family is joyfully lounging on the sofa while she feels responsible for…well, everything.

However, when we pause (and that is difficult in December because it is MADNESS out there), we know what matters.

No one gives a flying reindeer if you have hand pulped cranberries to make a shiny glaze, or foraged for herbs to flavour the turkey. The pigs in blankets always win out. Anything wrapped in bacon does, frankly.

In a similar vein, if wreath and table-setting creating is your thing, go for it. If it’s not, WHY would you add that into the mix of ‘Things to Do’ in the most busy weeks of the whole year?! Step away from the spray can and put the pliers DOWN.

You thought WhatsApp was out of control before? HA. There will be messages about a Christmas Jumper Day, a costume required for the nativity, a carol concert, a Santa visit, a donation of some sort, a ‘bring in a carrot for the snowman’s nose’ request , pin the tail on the Christmas donkey, Yodel to Mariah Day… look, I don’t know what your school has planned, but do you know who should know? The other parent. If you have a partner and they’re not on the class WhatsApp, add them immediately. An early present for them.

Let’s take a moment here for our sisters doing this solo. If it makes anyone feel better, most couples aren’t having sex in December. They’re too busy trying to hold in the cheese-induced wind and simmering resentment.

But if we do manage to pause, when you think back to the Christmases of your childhood, what do you remember most? For me it was eating snacks in front of the telly (normal rules out the window), croissants for breakfast on Christmas Day (80s sophistication) and fighting with my siblings over the Radio Times (carefully annotated with a highlighter). Mum would buy a fresh pack of blank VHS tapes and we would each select a film we wanted to record, aggressively labelled with ‘DO NOT TAPE OVER’, to be added to the family collection forever-more. Or until they got taped over.

Emma Reed Turrell, Psychotherapist and author of ‘Please Yourself: How to Stop People Pleasing’ gave me two top tips for a better Christmas:

‘Share the load. If you’re the family glue that plans the presents, shops and wraps, orders the turkey, buys the teacher gifts and sends the cards to friends and family, divvy up the responsibilities or shed some. Let go of traditions that aren’t meaningful for you, and actually look more like peer pressure from dead people’.

‘Don’t look for the perfect Christmas, look for the perfect moments. They’re often where you least expect them. The Christmas dinner might not hit your highlights reel but maybe there will be a frosty walk on Boxing Day that brings you a sense of freedom and joy. Or it’s when you’re curled up on the sofa watching reruns of Christmas specials and you feel a priceless sense of peace’.

And Emma is right. My favourite part is often the bit between Christmas and New Year - the Christmas Perineum if you will - where expectations are gone, the ‘must dos’ are over and everyone breathes a little easier, while inhaling leftovers and wearing an elasticated waist. The good stuff is connecting – with loved ones, with friends, with Bruce Willis and a bumper box of mince pies. How it looks from the outside in is irrelevant because it’s your Christmas. And maybe we start by connecting with how we want Christmas to feel, and remembering that we are not duty bound to ‘make’ it for everyone else.

So, repeat after me:

I am not Mother Fucking Christmas. See how good that feels? Chant it every time you start to get up off the sofa with a weary sigh to fetch more snacks for others and sit yourself back down. If you’re still up at 1am prettying up the presents with a bow, put your hand on your heart and chant it hard. And then head to bed.

Breathe in, breathe out.

And have yourselves a merry little Christmas.